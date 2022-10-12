Kanye West interview outtakes abound with conspiracy theories

Kanye West, in unaired parts of an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, floated a series of conspiracy theories touching on anti-Semitic tropes, claimed that he has been vaccinated against Covid-19 and suggested that “fake children” were planted outside his house.

The clips were edited out of a two-part Fox News interview broadcast, but published on Tuesday by Motherboard.

In the segment, West postulated a baseless theory that Planned Parenthood — a reproductive healthcare organisation — was created to “control the Jew population”.

The clips were released days after West's Twitter and Instagram accounts were locked over anti-Semitic posts.

In one since-deleted tweet, West suggested that he could not be anti-Semitic because “black people are actually Jewish also”.

“I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” West said, apparently referring to a US preparedness scale (Defcon) in a since-deleted tweet.

The Anti-Defamation League condemned West's tweet as “deeply troubling, dangerous, and antisemitic [sic]”.

“There is no excuse for his propagating of white supremacist slogans and classic anti-Semitism about Jewish power, especially with the platform he has,” the ADL said.

And last week West accused US rapper Diddy (Sean Combs) of being controlled by “the Jewish people”.

In another unaired clip, West went on a digression when discussing black people judging each other.

“Think about us judging each other on how white we could talk would be like, you know, a Jewish person judging another Jewish person on how good they danced or something,” he told Carlson.

Expand Autoplay 'Jesus Is King' (2019) is Kanye West's most spiritual and lyrically wholesome album. Photo: GOOD and Def Jam

West later asked for that segment to be edited out of the final cut.

And then he complained that his children go to a school that celebrates Kwanza.

“I prefer my kids knew Hanukkah than Kwanzaa. At least it will come with some financial engineering,” he said.

Carlson's programme also did not include an exchange in which West said “fake children” were planted at his house to manipulate his own children, Motherboard reported. He also claimed one of his children was “kidnapped” on their birthday so that West was not able to see her.