Kanye West's $90 Yeezy Gap hoodies sell out within hours

This is the second collection from the rapper's partnership with the high street retailer

FILE PHOTO: Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 11, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

Kanye West's 10-year deal with Gap for designing clothes is estimated to be valued at $970 million. Reuters

Katy Gillett
Sep 30, 2021

In June, Kanye West released his first collection with fashion retailer Gap to much fanfare. It was a $200 unisex blue puffer jacket made of recycled nylon dubbed the "Round Jacket". Within hours of its release, people were seeing a "sold out" message on the website, although it was still available to pre-order.

The same thing happened on Wednesday, when he dropped his second Yeezy Gap collection: a line of six hoodies, each one a different colour and costing $90 (for adults) or $70 (for children).

Within hours, the adult sizes and above were showing "sold out" and many people were complaining of not being able to access the Yeezy section on the Gap website.

The issue was global, with Twitter users from around the world complaining about the outage, including in the UAE.

"Bro why is the yeezy gap website not working in Switzerland?" wrote one user. "I need those hoodies more than anything."

"Gap website is not built for Yeezy traffic," wrote another.

Before the launch, a timer appeared on the website, seemingly counting down to the release.

Read more
'Jeen-Yuhs': what we know about the Kanye West documentary 21 years in the making

The "perfect hoodie", as it's dubbed, is made out of double-layered cotton and comes in black, blue, red, purple, brown and mustard.

The site was open to US customers for pre-order, and shipping will begin in two to eight weeks in America only.

Gap shares rose up to 6 per cent in Wednesday trading, reported Bloomberg.

Last year West signed a 10-year agreement with Gap to design clothes for men, women and children, with the retailer hoping the collaboration would help attract a younger customer base.

It is thought the partnership could be worth as much as $970 million, according to a document reviewed by Bloomberg earlier this year.

In March, it was reported that West's wealth could be at about $6.6 billion, thanks to not only his Gap partnership, but also the Adidas tie-up and his own Yeezy brand.

Updated: September 30th 2021, 7:14 AM
FashionMusicUS
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Kanye West's $90 Yeezy Gap hoodies sell out within hours
Kanye West's $90 Yeezy Gap hoodies sell out within hours
An image that illustrates this article Fashion Week: is Milan luring more young designers than London?
Fashion Week: is Milan luring more young designers than London?
An image that illustrates this article Kate Middleton dazzles in gold at 'No Time to Die' premiere with nod to Princess Diana
Kate Middleton dazzles in gold at 'No Time to Die' premiere with nod to Princess Diana
An image that illustrates this article Love at first sight? Kylie Minogue's style evolution in 62 photos
Love at first sight? Kylie Minogue's style evolution in 62 photos