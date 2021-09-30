Kanye West's $90 Yeezy Gap hoodies sell out within hours

In June, Kanye West released his first collection with fashion retailer Gap to much fanfare. It was a $200 unisex blue puffer jacket made of recycled nylon dubbed the "Round Jacket". Within hours of its release, people were seeing a "sold out" message on the website, although it was still available to pre-order.

The same thing happened on Wednesday, when he dropped his second Yeezy Gap collection: a line of six hoodies, each one a different colour and costing $90 (for adults) or $70 (for children).

Within hours, the adult sizes and above were showing "sold out" and many people were complaining of not being able to access the Yeezy section on the Gap website.

The issue was global, with Twitter users from around the world complaining about the outage, including in the UAE.

"Bro why is the yeezy gap website not working in Switzerland?" wrote one user. "I need those hoodies more than anything."

"Gap website is not built for Yeezy traffic," wrote another.

Before the launch, a timer appeared on the website, seemingly counting down to the release.

The "perfect hoodie", as it's dubbed, is made out of double-layered cotton and comes in black, blue, red, purple, brown and mustard.

The site was open to US customers for pre-order, and shipping will begin in two to eight weeks in America only.

Gap shares rose up to 6 per cent in Wednesday trading, reported Bloomberg.

Last year West signed a 10-year agreement with Gap to design clothes for men, women and children, with the retailer hoping the collaboration would help attract a younger customer base.

It is thought the partnership could be worth as much as $970 million, according to a document reviewed by Bloomberg earlier this year.

In March, it was reported that West's wealth could be at about $6.6 billion, thanks to not only his Gap partnership, but also the Adidas tie-up and his own Yeezy brand.