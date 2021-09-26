'Jeen-Yuhs': what we know about the Kanye West documentary 21 years in the making

** FILE ** In this March 21, 2009 file photo, Kanye West performs at the Levis/Fader Fort during the SXSW Music Festival in Austin. (AP Photo/Jack Plunkett, file)

Kanye West will feature in a new documentary on Netflix. AP

Netflix released an intimate trailer for a new Kanye West documentary on Saturday.

Titled Jeen-Yuhs, the streaming giant unveiled the teaser as part of Tudum, an online event previewing coming content on the platform.

The production was first announced in June when Netflix snapped up the rights for a reported $30 million.

The trailer, featuring a home video of West and fellow musician Mos Def rapping the 2004 track Two Words, confirms the initial announcement that Jeen-Yuhs will be intimate and expansive look into West's career.

With a release date yet to be announced, here is what we know about the documentary so far.

1. It's a story in three parts

Kanye West's new album 'Donda' was inspired by his mother Donda West. AP

Jeen-Yuhs is split into three episodes in order to provide an all-encompassing look into West's career over a span of two decades.

The documentary follows West as he makes the transition from hip-hop producer to solo superstar and fashion designer.

2. It's directed by West's friends

For such a personal project, including never-seen-before footage from home videos, West collaborated with his friends.

Jeen-Yuhs is co-directed by Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah, also known as Coodie and Chike, who are behind the 2004 West music videos Jesus Walks (Version 3) and Through the Wire.

According to Billboard, Simmons's relationship with West goes far back as the 1990s and their enduring relationship will serve as a thread linking the episodes.

3. Kanye West is hands off

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2016 file photo, Kim Kardashian West, left, and Kanye West arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York. Kanye West will visit the White House on Thursday to meet with President Donald Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner talk about manufacturing in America, gang violence, prison reform and Chicago violence. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

It is unknown if West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian West will feature in 'Jeen-Yuhs' AP

Where West is an obsessive control freak when it comes to his music, the artist has taken a back seat – so to speak – when it comes to Jeen-Yuhs.

While the rapper is not directly involved in the production, he supported the series by allowing the filmmakers unfettered access to his professional and personal life over 21 years.

That said, both the trailer and Netflix provide no clues if the series will also focus on West's recent separation from Kim Kardashian.

West has yet to make a public comment about Jeen-Yuhs, while Simmons and Ozah have gone on social media to announce a website dedicated to the documentary.

