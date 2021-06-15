Mena equity markets' 'exceptional returns' support case for more investments, Franklin Templeton says

Healthier economic fundamental also bode well for the regional bond market, the global investment manager says

Mena equity markets have delivered better returns this year despite the pandemic-drive slowdonw. Jaime Puebla / The National
Mena equity markets have delivered better returns this year despite the pandemic-drive slowdonw. Jaime Puebla / The National

Equity markets in the Middle East and North Africa have delivered "exceptional" returns despite pandemic-induced headwinds and there is a case for their continued strong performance, underpinned by an economic recovery that is well under way, according to Franklin Templeton.

Although 2020 was a challenging year for Mena markets, the global investment manager expect a strong recovery in corporate earnings. They are expected to grow 71 per cent in 2021 after declining 31 per cent year-on-year in 2020, Bassel Khatoun, managing director for the Franklin Templeton Emerging Markets Equity group, said during a webinar on Monday.

The boost in earnings provides support to current valuation levels and the wide dispersion across the region creates opportunities for active management.

Critical structural and fiscal reforms undertaken by regional sovereigns, especially the GCC countries over the past few years, also support the investment case for Mena equities. The reforms have bolstered fiscal strength and have helped economies to bounce back quickly from the crisis.

“The global environment has been supportive of healthy equity markets, both frontier and emerging markets this year and within that Mena markets have actually demonstrated some of the most exceptional returns,” Mr Khatoun said. “The regional index [is] up by over 20 per cent barely half way into the year.”

Read More

GCC region is expected to grow by 1.6 per cent this year, after a 5.4 per cent contraction in 2020, according to a new report compiled by the Oxford Economics and commissioned by the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. BloombergMiddle East growth to speed up in second half on higher oil prices and vaccine rollouts

Gulf economies set for 'modest' recovery this year

Mena region faces a ‘turning point’ and needs to press on with reforms as it recovers from pandemic, IMF says

World Bank upgrades Mena growth forecast to 2.4% in 2021

Many of the Gulf’s equity markets have outperformed their global peers this year. As of Monday's close, the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange was up 34 per cent since the start of the year, Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul was up 26 per cent, the Dubai Financial Market had gained 15 per cent and the Boursa Kuwait’s Premier Market was trading 14 per cent higher. By comparison, the MSCI World Index was around 11 per cent higher.

Economies in the Mena region are bouncing back strongly after the twin shocks of an oil price slump and the pandemic-driven slowdown that tipped the world economy into its worst recessions since the 1930s. The IMF expects Mena economies to grow an average 4 per cent this year after shrinking 3.4 per cent in 2020.

Policymakers in the region reacted to the pandemic far quicker than some of their peers in other emerging markets. Their policies were effective in managing the virus with proper movement restrictions and impressive vaccine rollouts that paved the way for mobility normalisation. This, in turn, has improved demand and economic recovery.

Crude prices have also rallied sharply, rising more than 40 per cent since the beginning of this year. Oil on Monday hit a 32-month high as countries across the globe speed up vaccination programmes and reopen economies. Brent, the international benchmark for more than half of the world's crude, rose 0.89 per cent to $73.34 per barrel at 5:04pm UAE time. West Texas Intermediate, the key gauge for US oil, was up 1.03 per cent at $71.64 per barrel.

“With oil prices trending above $70 per barrel, we see a very meaningful upside to the IMF’s GDP forecasts,” Mr Khatoun said.

The fiscal cost of the bounce back has been much more modest than elsewhere as spending in Mena has been about a third of what other emerging markets have laid out and yet they have seen similar rebounds in growth.

“This has left sovereign balances sheets in a heathier position and with much more fiscal flexibility and manoeuvrability going forward in order to support their long term growth objectives,” he added.

“The Mena region is also blessed with a young population with high potential for productivity and that creates a very long demand runway for consumption growth.”

The global environment has been supportive of healthy equity markets, both frontier and emerging markets this year and within that Mena markets have actually demonstrated some of the most exceptional returns

Bassel Khatoun, managing director, Franklin Templeton Emerging Markets Equity group

Within Mena markets, Franklin Templeton is bullish on UAE equities as a recovery in the residential real estate market, especially prices of villas in the country, as well as expectations of a rebound in tourism bodes well for equity prices in the Arab world’s second-largest economy.

“A resilient economy, continuing reforms and an extensive Covid-19 vaccination programme leads us to maintain a favourable outlook on the UAE,” he said.

The investment manager is also bullish on Egyptian equities as its economy continued to grow in an environment where most others contracted sharply.

“Although low liquidity has been a challenge for the market, strong fundamentals and increasingly attractive valuations contribute to support our positive view,” Mr Khatoun said.

Healthier economic fundamentals also bode well for the region’s bond market and will “markedly improve our outlook for second half of the year”, Mohieddine Kronfol, chief investment officer, Global Sukuk and Mena Fixed income, said.

Despite more than $600 billion in market capitalisation, GCC bonds continue to be under-owned by international investors, who are missing out on “strong risk-adjusted returns and valuations that remain generous relative to credit ratings”, he said.

“GCC policymakers have reinforced their commitment to fiscal consolidation and a multi-year structural reform journey, which underpins our constructive outlook for regional debt,” he told the webinar. “Higher oil prices, the ongoing recovery, structural reform trends and a reduction in geopolitical risks support our credit allocations.”

GCC bonds have also more than doubled their market share relative to loans over the past five years and now command a leadership position in emerging market debt indices.

GCC issuers are on pace to issue $125bn worth of bonds this year, in line with the total for 2020. However, sovereign issuance is at 30 per cent of the total volume, compared with 50 per cent in 2020 and 2019. This indicates the changing make-up of the market as corporate issuers are increasing, he added.

Published: June 15, 2021 07:30 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Hazza Al Mansouri called for more joint international efforts at the Global Space Exploration Conference in St Petersburg.

UAE astronaut tells global summit in Russia: 'We're all speaking the same language when it comes to space'

Science
Dubai sky line, The UAE's non-oil private sector economic growth in April  was supported by a strong rise in new business volumes and a sharp expansion in output. Getty Images

The top 10 trending destinations on TikTok: from Dubai to Istanbul

Travel
 Michelle Francis says that despite her gruelling schedule, she finds peace caring for the dogs at her sanctuary. Antonie Robertson / The National

UAE animal shelter brimming with dogs waiting to be rehomed

Environment
Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn made a spectacular escape from Japan at the end of 2019, making his way by private jet to Lebanon. His accomplices have been extradited by the US to Japan and have plead guilty. Reuters

Carlos Ghosn accomplices plead guilty to helping him escape Japan

Business
Chef Reif Othman with his wife Jasmine and children Ayden and Ally have received the UAE golden visa. Courtesy Reif Othman

Dubai chef Reif Othman and family receive UAE golden visa

Food
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast
It takes discipline and a long-term investment strategy to build wealth. Getty Images

Who wants to be a millionaire? – Pocketful of Dirhams