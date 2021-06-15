Mena equity markets' 'exceptional returns' support case for more investments, Franklin Templeton says

Equity markets in the Middle East and North Africa have delivered "exceptional" returns despite pandemic-induced headwinds and there is a case for their continued strong performance, underpinned by an economic recovery that is well under way, according to Franklin Templeton.

Although 2020 was a challenging year for Mena markets, the global investment manager expect a strong recovery in corporate earnings. They are expected to grow 71 per cent in 2021 after declining 31 per cent year-on-year in 2020, Bassel Khatoun, managing director for the Franklin Templeton Emerging Markets Equity group, said during a webinar on Monday.

The boost in earnings provides support to current valuation levels and the wide dispersion across the region creates opportunities for active management.

Critical structural and fiscal reforms undertaken by regional sovereigns, especially the GCC countries over the past few years, also support the investment case for Mena equities. The reforms have bolstered fiscal strength and have helped economies to bounce back quickly from the crisis.

“The global environment has been supportive of healthy equity markets, both frontier and emerging markets this year and within that Mena markets have actually demonstrated some of the most exceptional returns,” Mr Khatoun said. “The regional index [is] up by over 20 per cent barely half way into the year.”

Many of the Gulf’s equity markets have outperformed their global peers this year. As of Monday's close, the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange was up 34 per cent since the start of the year, Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul was up 26 per cent, the Dubai Financial Market had gained 15 per cent and the Boursa Kuwait’s Premier Market was trading 14 per cent higher. By comparison, the MSCI World Index was around 11 per cent higher.

Economies in the Mena region are bouncing back strongly after the twin shocks of an oil price slump and the pandemic-driven slowdown that tipped the world economy into its worst recessions since the 1930s. The IMF expects Mena economies to grow an average 4 per cent this year after shrinking 3.4 per cent in 2020.

Policymakers in the region reacted to the pandemic far quicker than some of their peers in other emerging markets. Their policies were effective in managing the virus with proper movement restrictions and impressive vaccine rollouts that paved the way for mobility normalisation. This, in turn, has improved demand and economic recovery.

Crude prices have also rallied sharply, rising more than 40 per cent since the beginning of this year. Oil on Monday hit a 32-month high as countries across the globe speed up vaccination programmes and reopen economies. Brent, the international benchmark for more than half of the world's crude, rose 0.89 per cent to $73.34 per barrel at 5:04pm UAE time. West Texas Intermediate, the key gauge for US oil, was up 1.03 per cent at $71.64 per barrel.

“With oil prices trending above $70 per barrel, we see a very meaningful upside to the IMF’s GDP forecasts,” Mr Khatoun said.

The fiscal cost of the bounce back has been much more modest than elsewhere as spending in Mena has been about a third of what other emerging markets have laid out and yet they have seen similar rebounds in growth.

“This has left sovereign balances sheets in a heathier position and with much more fiscal flexibility and manoeuvrability going forward in order to support their long term growth objectives,” he added.

“The Mena region is also blessed with a young population with high potential for productivity and that creates a very long demand runway for consumption growth.”

The global environment has been supportive of healthy equity markets, both frontier and emerging markets this year and within that Mena markets have actually demonstrated some of the most exceptional returns Bassel Khatoun, managing director, Franklin Templeton Emerging Markets Equity group

Within Mena markets, Franklin Templeton is bullish on UAE equities as a recovery in the residential real estate market, especially prices of villas in the country, as well as expectations of a rebound in tourism bodes well for equity prices in the Arab world’s second-largest economy.

“A resilient economy, continuing reforms and an extensive Covid-19 vaccination programme leads us to maintain a favourable outlook on the UAE,” he said.

The investment manager is also bullish on Egyptian equities as its economy continued to grow in an environment where most others contracted sharply.

“Although low liquidity has been a challenge for the market, strong fundamentals and increasingly attractive valuations contribute to support our positive view,” Mr Khatoun said.

Healthier economic fundamentals also bode well for the region’s bond market and will “markedly improve our outlook for second half of the year”, Mohieddine Kronfol, chief investment officer, Global Sukuk and Mena Fixed income, said.

Despite more than $600 billion in market capitalisation, GCC bonds continue to be under-owned by international investors, who are missing out on “strong risk-adjusted returns and valuations that remain generous relative to credit ratings”, he said.

“GCC policymakers have reinforced their commitment to fiscal consolidation and a multi-year structural reform journey, which underpins our constructive outlook for regional debt,” he told the webinar. “Higher oil prices, the ongoing recovery, structural reform trends and a reduction in geopolitical risks support our credit allocations.”

GCC bonds have also more than doubled their market share relative to loans over the past five years and now command a leadership position in emerging market debt indices.

GCC issuers are on pace to issue $125bn worth of bonds this year, in line with the total for 2020. However, sovereign issuance is at 30 per cent of the total volume, compared with 50 per cent in 2020 and 2019. This indicates the changing make-up of the market as corporate issuers are increasing, he added.