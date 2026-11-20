The US tech sell-off deepened on Friday as shares of the newly public AI giant Anthropic dropped more than 12.8 per cent, a day after the company made its debut on the Nasdaq.

The Nasdaq was down 3.45 per cent, adding to the tech-heavy index's recent declines. It has lost more than 12 per cent in value over the past month as a storm of bad news and fears swirls.

Anthropic opened on Thursday at about $105 per share. It was trading at around $84.74 as of noon on Friday.

Another of the companies fuelling the sell-off is Nvidia, which was down another 7.25 per cent on Friday. The past month has seen it lose more than a third of its value, after Jensen Huang resigned as chief executive amid a scandal involving an extramarital affair with a businesswoman suspected of working with Chinese intelligence services.

The gloom is dragging other indexes down too, with the S&P 500 losing more than 2 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down about 0.55 per cent.

“We are in the midst of a garden variety correction, with the market’s leadership moving around,” said Gaurav Mallik at Modera Wealth Management.

“While we expect technology to recover and perform well, it may cede its leadership to other sectors like industrials and financials and more value-oriented areas of the market.”

The sell-off has affected other assets too. Gold dropped more than 4 per cent to $3,535, while Bitcoin was down about 4 per cent to roughly $59,250.

The resurgence in volatility spurred demand for defensive shares and haven assets including Treasuries. The US dollar headed for a fourth straight weekly gain. Emerging markets were on the cusp of a bear market.

Anthropic’s debut consumed the attention of investors, with stocks along the supply chain moving on even minor developments around the deal’s size or pricing. Now that the IPO is wrapped up, that exuberance is giving way to mounting doubts over the durability of the AI trade.

Questions remain over whether the vast spending on the AI buildout can be sustained as regulation looks set to tighten and interest rates are likely to rise further.

“In some investors’ eyes, the IPO was supposed to serve as a clearing event for stocks,” said Chris Senyek at Wolfe Research. “Instead, we see markets struggling for upside and continuing their downward trend.”