Data centres are being built at a breathtaking pace, and that expansion is set to continue – but for how much longer?

Currently, rises in demand for computing power, fuelled by artificial intelligence, mean that data centre capacity worldwide is forecast to almost double by the end of the decade.

According to the real estate and investment company JLL, total data centre capacity, currently about 103 gigawatts, is likely to have risen to about 200GW by 2030.

It will put pressure on efforts by nations, including the UAE, to reach net-zero carbon emissions and has sparked a backlash in some regions of the world.

Protesters have marched through cities, concerned about the centres’ insatiable demand for power and water – most of which is evaporated to provide cooling – and their potential to damage natural environments.

Data centres globally used about 1.5 per cent of the world’s electricity in 2024, according to the International Energy Agency, and their needs are growing by about 12 per cent a year.

About 45 per cent of data centre power use is in the US, 25 per cent in China and 15 per cent in Europe, the agency’s figures indicate.

Demonstrators rally in Edinburgh against proposed AI data centres in Scotland. Reuters Show caption: Demonstrators rally in Edinburgh against proposed AI data ce…

The UAE's role

The UAE is becoming an increasingly important player in the data-centre industry, with plans announced for a 5GW campus in Abu Dhabi. Tech giants such as Oracle are investing in centres in the country and in Saudi Arabia.

UAE interests are also investing in data centres abroad. In May, the Abu Dhabi-based Phoenix Group announced it was linking up with DC Max, an investment firm, to develop a data centre in France.

Dr Ahmad bin Thaneya, an assistant professor of civil engineering at New York University Abu Dhabi, is researching what the UAE’s data centres will mean for the country’s energy demand and carbon emissions.

Low-carbon electricity for these centres can be obtained from solar or nuclear plants, but Dr bin Thaneya said an important consideration was whether more renewable generation was being developed for them.

If not, and the plants simply take power from existing renewable generation, they do not “reduce emissions across the wider electricity system”.

More power from burning fossil fuels may be needed to cater for the increased overall electricity demand, potentially making it harder to achieve net zero by 2050.

Dr Ahmad bin Thaneya, an assistant professor at NYU Abu Dhabi. NYU Abu Dhabi Show caption: Dr Ahmad bin Thaneya, an assistant professor at NYU Abu Dhab…

“The goal should be that clean-electricity supply grows alongside data-centre demand, rather than simply reallocating existing clean generation between consumers,” Dr bin Thaneya said.

He said data centre efficiency gains have historically offset substantial growth in computing power, and that it is recent increases in demand, particularly from AI, that have outpaced these.

Demand is growing because of the computing power required to run the physical hardware and processors used to train AI models and carry out AI tasks. This adds a huge demand beyond that from cloud computing.

“At some point we’ll run out of resources so it can’t increase exponentially forever. But right now we’re in a moment of real competition,” said Mark Daley, chief AI officer at Western University in Canada.

Over the next five years, Mr Daley said, it was “safe to say” that demand would continue to increase as operators compete to develop more intelligent AI models.

“What is holding demand back is finding places where the power grid can actually handle the demand of a truly huge data centre,” he said.

Demand for power and water

Among the organisations concerned about the expansion of data centres is Friends of the Earth.

Apart from the “huge, huge volumes of water” data centres require and the “incredibly huge amounts of energy”, there are myriad other issues, according to Kierra Box, a campaigner with the group.

“We’re seeing increasing concerns around air pollution associated with back-up generators and on-site power generation,” Ms Box said.

There are also direct environmental costs, she said, from their insatiable demand for power and water, which in the UK could harm sensitive natural habitats such as chalk streams.

“Not everyone is clear what these data centres are being used for. It may be to power conflict or fuelling disinformation,” Ms Box said.

While she admitted AI did have social benefits, such as in medical research, she said it could also be used for “running drones to hit civilians in conflict zones”.

“[Governments should] consider how many data centres they need to improve the lives of populations and consider what rules they need to put in place to govern their resource use, transparency and reporting on their impacts, and ensure local voices are taken into account,” she said.

Specialised models

Although there is currently a race to build data centres, some analysts suggest that this growth may slow.

Dr Raymond Khoury, partner and public sector practice leader in Dubai for the consultancy Arthur D Little, said saturation in capacity could be reached in the next decade.

“I think efficiency gains will be realised with the different models we’re using today,” he said. “Instead of doing a large-language-model deep-dive research all over the place that consumes power, we will have more specialised industry-level models that have the depth of expertise for that particular industry, so the processing power requirements will be reduced.

“We will have more efficient processors. Today CPUs [central processing units] are becoming smaller in size, but there’s an efficiency gain. They can operate with smaller power consumption.

“I think the universe will be more educated on how to use these data centres or how to use the AI models hosted in these data centres more intelligently.”

Dr Khoury expects that capacity saturation could be reached in 2035.

In hotter parts of the world, such as the Gulf region, he suggests building data centres underground to reduce the cooling requirement.

Dr Xavier Fresquet, Head of Sorbonne Centre for Artificial Intelligence. Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi Show caption: Dr Xavier Fresquet, Head of Sorbonne Centre for Artificial I…

A shift to “more decentralised compute” could be another factor that causes demand for data centre capacity to level out, suggested Dr Xavier Fresquet, head of the Sorbonne Centre for Artificial Intelligence at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi.

“So [there will be] this heavy training done in large facilities, but also local compute being done on your own phone when you connect to a specific app and you need to develop a prediction. It might be done more locally,” he said.

“We will see, I think, a shift in how the calculation will be done because the technology is changing.”

The computing architecture is “changing rapidly” and this is associated with a “transformation in how the computation is being done”.

“Sometimes you need your own device to do the calculation if the data is sensitive,” he added. “We see the limitation of these large models. We are all going towards smaller, more specialised models.”