Anthropic shares closed 17 per cent above their offer price on their first day of trading, as an early rally in the world's largest initial public offering faded amid broader caution over artificial intelligence stocks.

The company behind the Claude chatbot opened on the Nasdaq on Thursday at $111.50, 34 per cent above its $83 IPO price, briefly giving it a fully diluted valuation of about $2 trillion.

The stock then pared back its gains to close at $97.17. That values the company at about $1.75 trillion on a fully diluted basis, or about $1.27 trillion on the shares now outstanding.

Anthropic, led by chief executive Dario Amodei, raised $81.3 billion by selling 980 million shares, and a further $26 billion through a private placement, bringing the total to $107.3 billion. The deal overtook SpaceX's $86 billion listing in June as the largest on record.

The closing price is well above PitchBook's estimate of $79 a share, or $1.42 trillion fully diluted. Harrison Rolfes, a senior research analyst at PitchBook, said orders for the IPO reached about six times the number of shares available. "The first year will test the price," he said.

PitchBook expects 2027 to be the weakest year in its forecast, with locked-up shares released in stages around Anthropic's first earnings reports.

Before trading began, Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial, said the listing was being watched as a "verdict on the wider AI trade", after valuation worries, rising infrastructure costs and Jensen Huang's departure from Nvidia affected the sector.

The debut did not lift the wider market. Major US indexes fell on Thursday and Asian chip stocks dropped on Friday.