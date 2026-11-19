UAE retail investors who are keen to buy shares of artificial intelligence major Anthropic once it lists can go through brokerage platforms offering access to US-listed equities.

Anthropic raised $81.3 billion in the blockbuster initial public offering, eclipsing the previous record-setting debut of Elon Musk's SpaceX in June.

It offered 980 million shares as part of the deal, valuing the Claude chatbot maker ⁠at $1.5 trillion, with prices set at $83 per share. It will make its trading debut on Nasdaq later on Thursday.

The company is also raising $26 billion through a private placement, taking the total value of the deal to $107.3 billion.

Strong debut

Anthropic shares are expected to trade at a premium to the IPO price of $83 per share on its debut on Nasdaq, analysts say.

“The opening price will be set by orders in Nasdaq’s auction … so day-one buyers pay the premium the excitement has built,” said Louis Detata, founder of online broker Uexo.

However, he warned that share prices can fall fast, erasing price gains on debut. “SpaceX shows how quickly that premium can move: its shares closed well above their offer price on debut and rose much further, then slipped below the IPO price later on.”

SpaceX’s share price has remained volatile since it made its trading debut on June 12. It is currently trading at $143.50, down from the opening price of $150 per share when it listed but higher than the IPO price of $135 per share.

It fell as low as $123.60 on November 5 over concerns related to an AI slowdown, as US President Donald Trump’s Republican Party suffered heavy losses in the midterm elections.

Long-term questions

While the hype around the IPO has been extensive, investors should pay attention to the company's revenue growth, operating profitability, AI infrastructure spending and competition in the market before investing, experts say.

Anthropic's share price could decline if revenue growth is disappointing or operating costs remain elevated.

“Developing advanced AI models requires substantial investment in computing infrastructure, which can place pressure on cash flow even as revenue increases,” said Noureldeen Al Hammoury, head of market insights and community engagement at Equiti, another online broker. Investors should keep an eye on growing competition in the AI market from companies such as OpenAI.

Calls to regulate the AI sector have grown, meanwhile, over fears of proliferation of the technology that could lead to wide-scale job losses and a slowdown in AI growth.

The cost of financing the AI buildout is also expected to rise amid higher interest rates that could put pressure on company earnings.

“The critical question is whether the company's revenue growth, profitability and future cash generation can justify the valuation investors are prepared to pay,” Mr Al Hammoury said.

For the third quarter of this year, Anthropic reported revenue of $16.95 billion, while its net loss climbed to $23.29 billion compared to a net loss of $12.13 billion from the same quarter last year.

Scam tactics

Analysts, meanwhile, also warned investors to be wary of scam tactics driven by the hype around the listing.

Fraudsters are feared to be claiming to offer Anthropic IPO shares at the offering price in exchange for upfront fees or personal information, and offering “tokenised” or blockchain-based representations of pre-IPO or IPO shares.

“Legitimate tokenised securities require full regulatory approval and are not sold through informal channels,” Mr Al Hammoury said.

Fraudsters may also impersonate brokers and underwriters on social media, messaging apps and fake websites offering to sell Anthropic shares to cheat people amid higher demand for the company's shares.

Worth the attention?

Anthropic is attracting attention because investors increasingly see AI as a major technological transformation rather than simply another software trend.

The company has established itself as a significant competitor in advanced AI models, particularly through Claude and its enterprise and coding applications.

However, the excitement also reflects expectations of extraordinary future growth, which creates a risk as “even strong financial results may disappoint investors if expectations have already become excessive”, Mr Al Hammoury said.

Outlook on performance

The trajectory of Anthropic's shares depends on whether revenue keeps outrunning the cost of computing power.

Monetary policy is the main headwind, with the Federal Reserve expected to raise rates on December 9, which could “weigh hardest on companies whose value lies in earnings years away”, Mr Detata said.

Anthropic's first quarterly results as a listed company, due in early 2027, are the next fundamental test.