Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi before their meeting at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Monday, September 9. AFP
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi before their meeting at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Monday, September 9. AFP

Business

Energy

India shines as an energy opportunity for Gulf amid China slowdown

India oil imports are the largest after China

Robin Mills
Robin Mills

September 16, 2024

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Energy This Week