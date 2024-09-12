The Bund waterfront area in Shanghai. China's economic slowdown and a shift towards alternative energy sources are fuelling a dip in oil consumption, the International Energy Agency says. Bloomberg
The Bund waterfront area in Shanghai. China's economic slowdown and a shift towards alternative energy sources are fuelling a dip in oil consumption, the International Energy Agency says. Bloomberg

Business

Energy

IEA cuts 2024 oil demand forecast on sharp slowdown in Chinese economy

Oil consumption in the world's second-largest economy declined for a fourth consecutive month in July

John Benny

September 12, 2024

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Energy This Week