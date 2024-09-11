Oil prices fall below $70 for first time since 2021 on growing demand concerns

Oil prices rebounded slightly on Wednesday after a 4 per cent drop the day before, but fell below the $70 mark for the first time in more than two years as Opec reduced its forecast for global oil demand growth.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world’s oil, was trading 0.48 per cent higher at $69.52 a barrel at 8.52am UAE time, while West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was up 0.49 per cent at $66.07 a barrel.

On Tuesday, Brent settled 3.69 per cent lower at $69.19 a barrel, its lowest level since December 2021. WTI closed down 4.31 per cent at $65.75 a barrel.

The producer alliance on Tuesday lowered its oil demand growth forecast for 2024 and 2025 for the second consecutive month amid signs of slowing consumption in major economies.

Global oil demand growth forecast for this year is now projected to reach 2 million bpd, down 80,000 bpd from the group’s previous estimate, Opec said in its monthly oil market report.

For 2025, Opec cut its forecast to 1.74 million bpd, down from a previous estimate of 1.78 million bpd.

"The tone of the oil markets remains downbeat," said Norbert Rucker, head economics and next generation research, Julius Baer.

"The fundamental headwinds should persist. Demand is partially stagnant, production grows in the Americas, and the oil market likely heads into surplus supplies next year," Mr Rucker said in a research note.

The US Energy Information Administration expects Brent crude to rise above $80 per barrel this month and average $82 per barrel in the fourth quarter of this year.

Global oil reserves will begin to decline as Opec+ production cuts result in oil consumption exceeding supply, the EIA said in its Short-Term Energy Outlook on Wednesday.

The Department of Energy's statistics division forecasts global oil production to reach 102.47 million bpd in the last quarter of the year, while consumption is expected to be 103.72 million bpd.

Last week, Opec+ member countries announced that they would be delaying production increases until December. Those increases were initially set to begin next month.

“We expect that oil prices will be pushed upward in the coming weeks and months as global oil consumption outpaces production," said EIA Administrator Joe DeCarolis. "There are uncertainties in the market, including demand growth in China and supply disruptions in the Middle East, that could push prices higher or lower in the short term."

