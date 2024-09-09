An oil rig off the US Pacific coast. Crude futures dropped last week, despite Opec+'s decision to extend voluntary oil output cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day until the end of November. EPA
Business

Energy

Oil prices rebound on supply concerns after last week’s sell-off

Investors to keep a close eye on the US Consumer Price Index data due on Wednesday

John Benny

September 09, 2024

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

      Energy This Week