Crude oil storage tanks are seen at Azzawiya oil refinery, in Zawiyah, west of Tripoli, Libya. Reuters
Crude oil storage tanks are seen at Azzawiya oil refinery, in Zawiyah, west of Tripoli, Libya. Reuters

Business

Energy

Where are oil prices heading as market volatility continues?

Demand fears and Libyan output resumption are likely to send crude prices lower

John Benny

September 04, 2024

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Energy This Week