Adnoc signs 15-year LNG supply deal with India to boost energy ties

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/2024/09/03/uaes-adnoc-sees-gulf-as-sweet-spot-for-carbon-capture/" target="_blank">Adnoc</a> has signed a preliminary 15-year agreement with state-backed Indian Oil to supply 1 million tonnes a year of liquefied natural gas to India, amid efforts by the countries to expand co-operation in several key sectors including <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2024/01/12/why-the-renewable-energy-agreement-between-uae-and-india-is-a-win-for-all/" target="_blank">energy</a>. The LNG will be primarily sourced from Adnoc’s lower-carbon Ruwais LNG project, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Monday. Adnoc also signed a strategic framework agreement with Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserve to extend its existing oil storage agreement and support India’s energy security. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/07/sheikh-khaled-to-begin-state-visit-to-india-on-sunday/" target="_blank">The announcement</a><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/07/sheikh-khaled-to-begin-state-visit-to-india-on-sunday/" target="_blank">s</a> came after a meeting between Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Sheikh Khaled, also chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, arrived in India on Sunday, accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, senior officials, business leaders and prominent economic partners from the UAE. During the visit, Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company ADQ also signed an agreement with the government of Gujarat to develop a major food and agriculture park, Abu Dhabi Media Office said. The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation has also partnered with the Nuclear Power Corporation of India to provide a formal framework to share knowledge and exchange expertise across all areas of nuclear energy development. The UAE and India signed a comprehensive economic partnership agreement in February 2022 to boost trade ties. The Cepa helped non-oil trade <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2023/06/08/uae-and-cambodia-sign-economic-pact-to-boost-trade-ties/" target="_blank">between the countries </a>to increase by 5.8 per cent to $50.5 billion in the first 12 months after it took effect in May 2022. The countries hope the agreement will help them boost trade to $100 billion by 2030. In January, President Sheikh Mohamed visited India and met Mr Modi while attending the Vibrant Gujarat business summit. Mr Modi visited the UAE in February and inaugurated the landmark Baps Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. The countries also signed a pact to expand investment co-operation in digital infrastructure.