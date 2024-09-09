Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. EPA
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. EPA

Business

Economy

Adnoc signs 15-year LNG supply deal with India to boost energy ties

Agreement reached during visit by Sheikh Khaled to New Delhi

John Benny
Sunil Singh

September 09, 2024

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Energy This Week