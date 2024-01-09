UAE President Sheikh Mohamed to visit India for Vibrant Gujarat business summit

President Sheikh Mohamed will visit India’s Gujarat state on Tuesday to attend a three-day global business summit and is expected to lead a parade with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the event.

The Vibrant Global Gujarat Summit is a biennial investors' international business event, aimed at attracting funding and promoting the state. It was devised by Mr Modi in 2003, when he was the state's chief minister.

President Mohamed is expected to arrive in Ahmedabad in the evening, India’s External Affairs Ministry said.

He will be received by Mr Modi, and the two leaders are due to lead a 3km parade from outside Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

“Landed in Ahmedabad a short while ago. Over the next two days, will be taking part in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit and related programmes,” Mr Modi said on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday.

“It is a matter of immense joy that various world leaders will be joining us during this summit. The coming of my brother, HH Mohamed Bin Zayed is very special.”

Sheikh Mohamed visited India in September last year for the G20 Ministers meeting in the capital, Delhi.

The current visit to the South Asian nation follows a state visit to Azerbaijan.

UAE Minister of State for Trade Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi will also take part in the summit, along with a delegation from the Gulf nation's business community.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

The three-day 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit will take place at Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in Gandhinagar, 30km from Ahmedabad, from January 10.

The summit is themed Gateway to the Future and will involve 34 countries and 16 partner organisations.

There will be seminars and talks on global issues including industry, innovation, sustainable manufacturing, green hydrogen, electric mobility, renewable energy and space technology.

Mr Modi will hold bilateral meetings with world leaders and chief executives of top global corporations.

The summit has evolved into a global platform and, with participation from 135 countries and more than 2,000 exhibitors, has helped the state attract $55 billion in foreign direct investments over the last two decades.

Tesla co-founder Elon Musk will reportedly participate in this year's event.

India-UAE ties

The UAE and India have strong strategic and economic ties, and Mr Modi has further strengthened relations since coming to power in 2014.

The UAE is India’s third-largest trading partner and its second-largest export destination.

The two nations have signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, or Cepa, that helped to boost bilateral trade to $38.6 billion in the first nine months of 2022 – almost double the figure recorded in the same period of 2020.

It is speculated that during Sheikh Mohamed’s visit agreements will be signed in the renewable energy sector and for the construction of food parks.

The UAE announced in 2022 that it would invest $2 billion to develop a series of integrated food parks across India that will incorporate state-of-the-art climate-smart technologies to reduce food waste and spoilage.

The two nations also signed an agreement to settle trade in the Indian currency, rupees, instead of US dollars during Mr Modi’s visit to the UAE in July last year.

He is scheduled to travel to Abu Dhabi in February to inaugurate the BAPS Hindu Temple and attend a community event at Zayed Stadium.

The Indian diaspora is the largest in the Emirates with 3.5 million Indian nationals living in the UAE in 2021, according India's Ministry of External Affairs.

The Indian community in the UAE works in sectors including finance, education, and health, and as entrepreneurs, white and blue-collar workers, and labourers.