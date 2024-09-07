Sheikh Khaled to begin official visit to India on Sunday

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, will begin an official visit to India on Sunday.

He will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and discussions are set to focus on strengthening of ties across key economic sectors, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Khaled, also chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, senior officials, business leaders, and prominent economic partners from the UAE.

The Crown Prince is also set to attend several events that highlight the strong bond between the two countries.

Earlier this week, Sheikh Khaled attended the inauguration of the first international campus of India’s prestigious Indian Institute of Technology in the UAE capital and highlighted how it would help to develop the skills of the nation's young talent.

Sheikh Khaled was on hand as a series of deals between the Abu Dhabi IIT and a number of the emirate's leading universities was made.

The partnership is in line with the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which came into effect in February 2022 and seeks to bolster ties between the nations.

Mr Modi visited the UAE in February and inaugurated the landmark Baps Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. The countries also signed a pact to expand bilateral investment co-operation in digital infrastructure.

While in January, President Sheikh Mohamed visited India and met Mr Modi while attending the Vibrant Gujarat business summit.

