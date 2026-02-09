Abu Dhabi's economy up 7.7% in Q3 2025 to reach highest quarterly value

Abu Dhabi’s economy expanded by 7.7 per cent annually in the third quarter of 2025 to reach its "highest quarterly value" on record at Dh325.7 billion ($88.68 billion), official data showed.

The emirate's non-oil economy rose 7.6 per cent from the previous year, the Abu Dhabi Media Office reported on Monday, quoting data from the Statistics Centre in Abu Dhabi (Scad).

Preliminary estimates indicate that non-oil activities accounted for 54 per cent of total gross domestic product in the third quarter, with a value added of Dh175.6 billion.

In the first nine months of last year, Abu Dhabi’s GDP grew by 5 per cent annually, with the non-oil economy expanding by 6.8 per cent, the data showed.

Growth was driven by sectors including manufacturing, financial services, real estate and construction.

"Recording growth for 18 consecutive quarters, driven by robust performance of non-oil sectors, demonstrates the depth of our diversification framework and the credibility of our policy and regulatory approach in responding to evolving market trends," said Ahmed Al Zaabi, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.

“Backed by strong fundamentals and a globally competitive business environment, Abu Dhabi continues to attract capital, talent, and enterprises seeking scale and certainty."

Abu Dhabi has continued its shift away from oil and has taken several measures to attract international investors, boost its competitiveness and improve the ease of conducting business. The UAE capital's non-oil foreign trade in the first half of 2025 jumped 34.7 per cent annually to Dh195.4 billion.

"Abu Dhabi’s GDP performance reflects the emirate’s continued ability to attract sustained investment and support growth across key economic activities," said Abdulla Alqemzi, director general of Scad. "The scale of foreign investment, which reached Dh1,075.8 billion, contributes to expanding productive capacity, strengthening non-oil activities and supporting overall economic output, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a competitive and resilient economy."

In terms of sectors, construction recorded one of the strongest performances in the third quarter, rising 13.9 per cent annually and contributing 9.4 per cent to Abu Dhabi’s GDP, with a value added of Dh30.5 billion, the media office said.

"This performance reflects sustained momentum in infrastructure and development activity, supported by ongoing project delivery and increased private-sector participation across the emirate," it added.

The real estate sector also grew by 13.1 per cent annually, adding Dh12.1 billion (3.7 per cent) to the economy in the third quarter, supported by ongoing urban expansion and large-scale development plans across Abu Dhabi.

The financial and insurance sector grew by 8.5 per cent and contributed Dh21.3 billion (6.5 per cent) to the GDP, supported by increased banking activity and the growing presence of international firms. The transport and storage sector, as well as the electricity, gas and water supply sector, also recorded double digit growth, contributing Dh8.2 billion and Dh6.2 billion, respectively, to Abu Dhabi's GDP.

Manufacturing "remained a cornerstone" of Abu Dhabi’s non-oil economy, generating Dh30.5 billion in the third quarter and contributing 9.4 per cent to GDP, the media office said.

The sector grew by 2.4 per cent year-on-year, supported by continued industrial expansion, logistics integration and initiatives to strengthen local manufacturing capacity.

The sector has been recording strong growth across the country. UAE industrial exports rose 25 per cent last year to reach a record value of Dh262 billion, officials said on Monday. Exports from medium and high-tech industries rose 42 per cent annually to Dh92 billion, exceeding the target of Dh90 billion for 2031 six years ahead of schedule.