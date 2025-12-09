Abu Dhabi launches financial services cluster to attract more investment

Abu Dhabi has launched a financial services cluster, with a focus on FinTech, insurance, digital and alternative investment assets, amid plans for the emirate to attract more investment and diversify its economy away from oil.

The platform is to connect regulators, FinTech innovators and small and medium-sized enterprises into “one coherent structure" to help businesses grow in Abu Dhabi, Fatima Al Hamadi, head of financial services cluster at Abu Dhabi Investment Office, told The National at Abu Dhabi Finance Week.

Companies specialised in digital payments and tokenisation, as well as family offices and wealth management firms, will also be part of the cluster.

“It brings together local players, regulators and other global financial institutions into one coherent structure so they can work together to grow at scale,” Ms Al Hamadi said.

The initiative is expected to contribute Dh56 billion ($15.24 billion) to Abu Dhabi's economy by 2045 and create more than 8,000 skilled jobs across FinTech, asset management and other sectors, she added. It is also expected to attract Dh17 billion in new investment.

The UAE, the Arab world’s second-largest economy, has been striving to boost FDI as it diversifies its economy away from oil. The country attracted $30.68 billion of FDI inflows in 2023, compared with $22.73 billion in 2022, an annual growth of 35 per cent, the UN Conference on Trade and Development said in its World Investment Report 2024 in June.

To boost FDI, the UAE has unveiled initiatives including 100 per cent foreign ownership of companies, reduced visa restrictions and incentives for SMEs. It also unveiled the NextGen FDI programme, which seeks to speed up licensing, increase the issuance of bulk or golden visas, improve banking services and provide commercial and residential lease incentives for technology companies seeking to relocate to the country.

"Abu Dhabi already has a strong financial base, with more than $1.7 trillion in assets being managed by sovereign institutions," she said. "What Fida [FinTech, insurance, digital and alternative asset management] is aiming to do it to build a modern financial infrastructure to make it easier for businesses to grow."

Companies specialising in wealth management have been setting up their businesses in the ADGM as Abu Dhabi's economy continues to grow. In October, Switzerland’s largest bank UBS opened an advisory office in Abu Dhabi's financial centre as it seeks to capitalise on the influx of wealthy people to the UAE.

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office also launched other clusters focusing on smart and autonomous vehicles, the agrifood industry and life sciences.

