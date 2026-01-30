Abu Dhabi to consolidate assets of ADQ under L'imad

Abu Dhabi will consolidate the assets of sovereign wealth fund ADQ into its recently created investment vehicle, L’imad Holding, to create a "sovereign investment powerhouse with a diversified asset base".

L'imad will support the Abu Dhabi government's policy on sustainable investment, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said in a statement on Friday.

The resolution by the Supreme Council for Financial and Economic Affairs (SCFEA) aims to grow sovereign investment funds locally and globally, while supporting the stability and continuity of Abu Dhabi’s investment policy, the media office said.

Launched last year, investment vehicle L'imad is chaired by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

Its portfolio will now include 25 investment companies and platforms and over 250 group subsidiaries. Among these companies are Taqa, Modon Properties, Etihad Airways, PureHealth, Etihad Rail, Wio Bank, Abu Dhabi Ports, McLaren and Louis Dreyfus.

The entity will have differentiated operational, industrial and technological capabilities, as well as investment platforms across both private and public markets.

It seeks to develop investment platforms focused on strategic sectors including energy, real estate development and infrastructure, health care and pharmaceuticals, food, aviation, ports, the financial and banking sectors, as well as industrial and technology sectors.

The company will also pursue direct and indirect investments through funds and in public and private financial markets, the statement said.

The SCFEA oversees the principal sovereign investment funds of the Abu Dhabi government, including the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Mubadala Investment Company and L’imad. It also oversees Abu Dhabi oil major Adnoc.