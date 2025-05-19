UAE to provide $11bn in financing to industrial firms over next five years

The UAE will provide industrial companies with more than Dh40 billion ($10.89bn) in financing over the next five years to boost growth and expand the country's industrial base, Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, said on Monday.

“Investing in manufacturing is an investment in an advanced economy,” Dr Al Jaber told delegates at the Make it in the Emirates event in Abu Dhabi.

"Every investment in the industrial sector has a multiplier effect – stimulating growth in related sectors.”

Emirates Development Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Mashreq, Emirates NBD, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic bank, and Wio Bank are among the lenders that will provide commercial financing to industrial sector companies.

The UAE is also launching Emirates Growth Fund, a Dh1 billion investment platform, under the Emirates Development Bank, to support small and medium enterprises in strategic sectors.

These include manufacturing, health, food security, and advanced technology, Dr Al Jaber said in his keynote address at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

The Arab World’s second-largest economy also aims to increase the value of procurement opportunities in the industrial sector to Dh168 billion over the next 10 years, as well as localising the manufacturing of over 4,800 products, he added.

“Countries with strong industrial foundations enjoy sustainable economic growth, secure a bright and prosperous future, and contribute to societal advancement,” Dr Al Jaber said.

The UAE has been focusing on industrial growth as it diversifies its economy away from oil. It launched its industrial strategy, Operation 300bn, in 2021, to position itself as an industrial centre by 2031.

The sectors the strategy has been focusing on include chemicals, electrical, construction, machinery and equipment, food, transportation, metals, pharmaceuticals, rubber, plastic and fibreglass, and wood and paper.

Lexus LX700h specs Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh590,000

Specs Engine: Electric motor generating 54.2kWh (Cooper SE and Aceman SE), 64.6kW (Countryman All4 SE) Power: 218hp (Cooper and Aceman), 313hp (Countryman) Torque: 330Nm (Cooper and Aceman), 494Nm (Countryman) On sale: Now Price: From Dh158,000 (Cooper), Dh168,000 (Aceman), Dh190,000 (Countryman)

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Fasset%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2019%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Mohammad%20Raafi%20Hossain%2C%20Daniel%20Ahmed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%242.45%20million%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2086%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Pre-series%20B%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Investcorp%2C%20Liberty%20City%20Ventures%2C%20Fatima%20Gobi%20Ventures%2C%20Primal%20Capital%2C%20Wealthwell%20Ventures%2C%20FHS%20Capital%2C%20VN2%20Capital%2C%20local%20family%20offices%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Studying addiction This month, Dubai Medical College launched the Middle East’s first master's programme in addiction science. Together with the Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehabilitation, the college offers a two-year master’s course as well as a one-year diploma in the same subject. The move was announced earlier this year and is part of a new drive to combat drug abuse and increase the region’s capacity for treating drug addiction.

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

How has net migration to UK changed? The figure was broadly flat immediately before the Covid-19 pandemic, standing at 216,000 in the year to June 2018 and 224,000 in the year to June 2019. It then dropped to an estimated 111,000 in the year to June 2020 when restrictions introduced during the pandemic limited travel and movement. The total rose to 254,000 in the year to June 2021, followed by steep jumps to 634,000 in the year to June 2022 and 906,000 in the year to June 2023. The latest available figure of 728,000 for the 12 months to June 2024 suggests levels are starting to decrease.

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FINAL RECKONING Director: Christopher McQuarrie Starring: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg Rating: 4/5