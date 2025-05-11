Dubai initiates scheme for more government contracts to local manufactures

Dubai has introduced an initiative to encourage government entities to direct more of their spending more towards <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/05/11/uae-ministry-teams-up-with-carrefour-lulu-and-other-retailers-to-promote-local-products/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/05/11/uae-ministry-teams-up-with-carrefour-lulu-and-other-retailers-to-promote-local-products/">domestic suppliers</a> in an effort to strengthen the<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/05/08/uae-industrial-exports-surge-to-536bn-on-local-manufacturing-boost/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/05/08/uae-industrial-exports-surge-to-536bn-on-local-manufacturing-boost/"> local manufacturing sector.</a> The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), in collaboration with the Dubai Department of Finance (DOF), launched the Dubai In-Country Value (ICV) Programme to create more opportunities for local manufacturers and Emirati-owned businesses, the Dubai Media Office said on Sunday. Seven government entities – Dubai Municipality, Dubai Health, Dubai Police, Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Customs, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority and Dubai Airports – will incorporate ICV criteria into their sourcing. The programme will strengthen the emirate’s industrial base and advance sustainable economic growth, underscoring how unified government procurement can benefit local manufacturers and small companies to scale-up with purpose, Hadi Badri, chief executive of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), the economic development arm of DET, said. “By placing greater emphasis on in-country value, we are enhancing supply chain resilience, promoting self-sufficiency, and reinforcing Dubai’s global competitiveness as a centre for high-value production and innovation,” he said. Dubai, the commercial and tourism hub of the Middle East, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/01/04/sheikh-mohammed-reveals-10-year-plan-to-double-size-of-dubai-economy/" target="_blank" rel="">aims to double the size of its economy</a> to Dh32 trillion over the next decade and establish the emirate among the top three cities around the world as part of its D33 strategy. The plan aims to support 30 private companies in their push to become so-called unicorns – start-ups worth more than $1 billion. The D33 agenda also<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/01/04/sheikh-mohammed-reveals-10-year-plan-to-double-size-of-dubai-economy/" target="_blank" rel=""> aims to make Dubai a global digital economy</a> leader, the fastest-growing and most attractive global business centre, a hub for sustainability and economic diversification, as well as an incubator for Emirati talent by 2033. The emirate's ICV initiative was announced before the fourth Make It In The Emirates event in Abu Dhabi from May 19 to May 22. The annual event – five times larger compared to the 2024 edition – will have more than 700 exhibitors. This year's theme is Advanced Industries Accelerated, with AI and Industry 5.0 in focus. The UAE is focused on developing non-oil sectors such as local manufacturing industry as part of its economic diversification agenda. Dubai's new initiative will be delivered through the Tasharok shared procurement platform, covering 42 product categories and offering preferential rates to government entities, according to the statement. The programme will also help retain a larger share of government expenditure within Dubai’s economy, further supporting gross domestic product growth, according to the statement. The initiative aims to encourage government entities to prioritise suppliers with strong local capabilities ranging from manufacturers based in Dubai and Emirati-owned businesses, to firms employing local talent and operating within the emirate, it said.