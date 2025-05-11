Nine major UAE retailers sign up to ministry's push to sell more local produce

The UAE's Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology has launched a nationwide campaign to promote <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/05/08/uae-industrial-exports-surge-to-536bn-on-local-manufacturing-boost/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/05/08/uae-industrial-exports-surge-to-536bn-on-local-manufacturing-boost/">domestically made products</a> in shops and online through a deal with nine retailers and e-commerce platforms. The participating retailers – Adnoc Distribution, Noon, Tradeling, Grandiose, Talabat, Carrefour, Lulu, Union Coop, and Spinneys – will offer incentives including prominent shelf space and digital shopfronts for UAE products, the ministry said in a statement on Sunday, in the drive <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/editorial/2025/02/26/uae-economy-jobs-manufacturing-business/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/editorial/2025/02/26/uae-economy-jobs-manufacturing-business/">to boost domestic manufacturing</a>. Other incentives include registration fee exemptions, free digital advertising, logistics and storage support for up to three months, product registration assistance and the production of promotional videos for social media. The campaign will run throughout this month, alongside the fourth Make it in the Emirates event in Abu Dhabi from May 19 to May 22. "This campaign aligns with the ministry’s efforts to enhance collaboration with manufacturers and suppliers across the UAE," the ministry's undersecretary Omar Al Suwaidi said. "This public-private sector collaboration is a pillar of the country’s attractive business environment. "It also supports the competitiveness of local companies, which benefit from a favourable investment climate, as well as enablers and incentives under the umbrella of Make it in the Emirates.” The initiative is also part of efforts to raise consumer awareness about the quality of UAE-made products, he added. The value of UAE industrial exports rose to Dh197 billion ($53.6 billion) last year, up about 5 per cent annually and 68 per cent since 2020, according to official data. The UAE has been focusing on industrial growth as it diversifies its economy from oil, creates more jobs and builds national capabilities. The country launched its industrial strategy, Operation 300bn, to boost the industrial sector’s contribution to gross domestic product to Dh300 billion by 2031, from Dh133 billion in 2021. Make it in the Emirates, set to be spread across 68,000 square metres – five times larger than last year's event – will feature more than 700 exhibitors. It will be held under the theme of "Advanced Industries. Accelerated", with AI and Industry 5.0 in focus.