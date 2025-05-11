Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, witnessed the nationwide launch of a national campaign under the Make it in the Emirates platform to promote UAE-made products. Photo: MoIAT
Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, witnessed the nationwide launch of a national campaign under the Make it in the Emirates platform to promote UAE-made products. Photo:Show more

Business

Economy

Nine major UAE retailers sign up to ministry's push to sell more local produce

Retailers will offer fee waivers, marketing support and shelf space at competitive rates

The National

May 11, 2025