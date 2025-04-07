The UAE Central Bank says the sector's total assets in the country exceeded Dh4.56 trillion in 2024. Wam
UAE economy grew 3.9% in 2024 on non-oil sector boost, Central Bank says

Hydrocarbon economy expanded 1.6 per cent last year and is estimated to grow by 3.6 per cent this year

Sarmad Khan
April 07, 2025