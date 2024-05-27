UAE to boost industrial sector with additional $6.3bn in financing

The UAE's industrial sector will receive an additional Dh23 billion ($6.3 billion) in funding, backed by two of its major companies, as the country intensifies its plans to expand its domestic manufacturing capabilities and boost self-sufficiency.

Adnoc will contribute Dh20 billion while Pure Health, the largest healthcare group in the Emirates, will provide Dh3 billion, Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, said at the third Make it in the Emirates forum in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

That would raise total funding for the industrial sector to more than Dh143 billion, which has been used to support the local manufacture of more than 2,000 products, he said.

The forum has been able to highlight the advantages of investing in UAE industries and being able to “respond to demand to ensure investors will have visibility and viable projects”, Dr Al Jaber said.

Also announced was a new lending programme worth Dh1 billion to support small and medium enterprises, in co-ordination with Emirates Development Bank and other commercial banks.

In addition, a new scheme to provide competitive electricity prices for industrial companies in Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah was launched, in partnership with the Ministry of Energy and Emirates Water and Electricity Company.

"Our objectives are developing the UAE industrial ecosystem, enabling the industrial community, creating more investment opportunities and strengthening our economy’s resilience," Dr Al Jaber said.

"We enhance the self-sufficiency of our supply chains ... together we can establish the principle of self-reliance and self-sufficiency, particularly through providing the basic needs that the [business] community requires."

EDB will also provide financing worth Dh370 million to support artificial intelligence start-ups, in a boost to the fast-growing and highly influential technology.

"The UAE leadership is very focused on adopting and applying the latest technologies and in particular, AI, across all our industrial sectors. AI is already streamlining production processes, slashing costs and boosting efficiency across industries in the UAE and beyond," Dr Al Jaber said.

"AI has become the backbone of next-gen industrial innovation. AI doesn’t just automate tasks; it redefines them, paving the way for smarter, safer and more sustainable operations."

The initiatives and achievements of the UAE's industrial sector over the past few years are “just the tip of the iceberg”, Dr Al Jaber said.

"In just under three years … with our collective efforts, we are starting to see real, true tangible, positive, sustainable socio-economic impact across our economy."

The UAE aims to boost the momentum of industrial investments at Make it in the Emirates, underpinning the vital role the sector plays in the country's economic and diversification strategies.

The forum aims to build on the strength of the Dh120 billion worth of local procurement agreements forged through more than 100 deals signed at past events, further strengthening the country's industrial sector.

The UAE has also recorded a 49 per cent increase in the industrial sector's contribution to the GDP, reaching Dh197 billion, since the creation of the MoIAT in 2020, while industrial exports have surged 60 per cent to Dh187 billion, it was reported in March.

In addition, the Emirates has been able to deploy Dh67 billion towards in-country value, which is a 109 per cent increase since 2020.

Industrial productivity has increased by 18 per cent compared to 2020 and the UAE was ranked first regionally and 29th globally last year in a UN agency’s competitive industrial performance index, climbing seven spots since 2020.

"We do have global economic challenges, geopolitical conflicts, climate change and their impact on the supply chain," Dr Al Jaber said.

"With all of these, we are striving to always be ready and pre-emptive ... and have the agility and flexibility to transform all these challenges into opportunities.

This year's event will highlight investment opportunities in several crucial industries, foremost of which are energy, telecoms, aerospace, health care, and food and beverage.

Topics dominating the two-day forum include the growth of UAE's Operation 300bn industrial initiative, using artificial intelligence in industries, the Emirates' space ambitions and boosting the youth's role in the industry, among others.