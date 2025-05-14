Staff at the Jordan Chalk in Karak, south of Amman. The kingdom's economy has remained resilient amid regional security risks. AFP
Staff at the Jordan Chalk in Karak, south of Amman. The kingdom's economy has remained resilient amid regional security risks. AFP

Business

Economy

UAE-Jordan Cepa to come into effect on Thursday

The UAE's comprehensive economic partnership agreement is expected to boost trade between the nations to more than $8bn by 2032

Alvin R Cabral
Alvin R Cabral

May 14, 2025

The comprehensive economic partnership agreement between the UAE and Jordan will come into effect on Thursday, with the deal expected to boost bilateral trade between the nations to more than $8 billion by 2032.

The UAE's ninth Cepa, initially signed in October, will eliminate or reduce tariffs, remove trade barriers and boost market access, and marks a "new era of collaboration", said Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, in a statement on Wednesday.

It is also expected to enhance regional and global supply chains, "creating a framework for shared growth and prosperity", he added.

Cepas the UAE has already signed with nations from Colombia to Australia have contributed Dh135 billion ($36.8 billion) to the country's non-oil trade, an increase of 42 per cent compared with the previous year, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said previously.

The UAE's non-oil foreign trade hit a record Dh3 trillion last year − up 14.6 per cent year-on-year − as the country continues to diversify its economy and forges closer trade ties with countries around the world.

The Cepa programme is key for the UAE’s economic growth. The Arab world's second largest economy aims to boost its gross domestic product to $800 billion by 2030, with a target of more than $1.1 trillion in total non-oil trade by 2031.

The Cepa with Jordan follows the signing of agreements between the two countries for a $2.3 billion railway investment project to link the port of Aqaba with the mining regions of Al Shidiya and Ghor es-Safi.

The deals are part of an investment package worth about $5.5 billion that Jordan signed with the UAE during the 2023 state visit of King Abdullah II to Abu Dhabi.

Both the UAE and Jordan share expertise in sectors including energy, infrastructure, transport and finance, Dr Al Zeyoudi said. The Emirates also aims to benefit from Jordan’s robust industrial base, particularly in the phosphate, textiles and pharmaceutical sectors.

"Jordan has long been a valued partner for the UAE and, through this Cepa, we are poised to unlock numerous opportunities that will benefit both nations," the minister said.

Bilateral non-oil trade between the two countries jumped by about 138 per cent in the past decade. The UAE is Jordan’s fifth-largest trading partner globally and remains its largest foreign investor, with mutual investments pegged at about $22.5 billion, according to government data.

Jordan's economy has remained resilient amid regional security risks and a cut in assistance from the US Agency for International Development, resulting in a stable outlook for the aid-reliant economy, ratings agency S&P Global had said in March.

New York-based S&P forecasts Jordan's economic growth at 2.7 per cent in 2025, provided regional security situation stabilises, tourism recovers and trade with Syria and Iraq starts to rise gradually. Tourism alone contributes about 15 per cent to the kingdom's GDP, about three quarters of which comes from Arab visitors, the agency added.

Fitch Ratings, however, expects a lower 2.1 per cent expansion this year, down from 2.2 per cent last year, citing the kingdom's dependence on US exports among Middle East and North African countries, making it the region's most exposed nation to US tariffs.

How has net migration to UK changed?

The figure was broadly flat immediately before the Covid-19 pandemic, standing at 216,000 in the year to June 2018 and 224,000 in the year to June 2019.

It then dropped to an estimated 111,000 in the year to June 2020 when restrictions introduced during the pandemic limited travel and movement.

The total rose to 254,000 in the year to June 2021, followed by steep jumps to 634,000 in the year to June 2022 and 906,000 in the year to June 2023.

The latest available figure of 728,000 for the 12 months to June 2024 suggests levels are starting to decrease.

The specs
Engine: 77.4kW all-wheel-drive dual motor
Power: 320bhp
Torque: 605Nm
Transmission: Single-speed automatic
Price: From Dh219,000
On sale: Now
Company%20profile
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ETwig%20Solutions%20(with%20trade%20name%20Twig)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2021%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EChafic%20Idriss%2C%20Karam%20El%20Dik%20and%20Rayan%20Antonios%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EUAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Ebootstrapped%20(undisclosed)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E13%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Epre-seed%20%E2%80%94%20closing%20the%20round%20as%20we%20speak%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20senior%20executives%20from%20the%20GCC%20financial%20services%20industry%20and%20global%20family%20offices%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
The specs

Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder MHEV

Power: 360bhp

Torque: 500Nm

Transmission: eight-speed automatic

Price: from Dh282,870

On sale: now

The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

More from Neighbourhood Watch
The specs

Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6

Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm

Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm

Transmission: Eight-speed auto

Kerb weight: 1580kg

Price: From Dh750k

On sale: via special order

 

 

While you're here
More from this package
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
How to donate

Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999
2289 – Dh10
2252 – Dh 50
6025 – Dh20
6027 – Dh 100
6026 – Dh 200

SPECS
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dual%20electric%20motors%20with%20102kW%20battery%20pack%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E570hp%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20890Nm%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERange%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Up%20to%20428km%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh1%2C700%2C000%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
COMPANY PROFILE
Name: Kumulus Water
 
Started: 2021
 
Founders: Iheb Triki and Mohamed Ali Abid
 
Based: Tunisia 
 
Sector: Water technology 
 
Number of staff: 22 
 
Investment raised: $4 million 
Updated: May 14, 2025, 4:47 PM