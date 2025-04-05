A worker packs chalk into boxes at the Jordan Chalk company in Karak, around 120 kilometres south of the capital Amman. AFP
A worker packs chalk into boxes at the Jordan Chalk company in Karak, around 120 kilometres south of the capital Amman. AFP

Business

Economy

Jordan may face slower economic growth on Mena's highest exposure to US tariffs

Within the Mena region, Jordan's economy is the most dependent on exports to the US, followed by Israel, Libya, Iraq, Bahrain and Tunisia

Deena Kamel
Deena Kamel

April 05, 2025