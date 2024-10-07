President Sheikh Mohamed and Jordan's King Abdullah II oversee the signing of a UAE-Jordan Cepa in Amman. It was signed by Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Yarub Al Qudah, Jordan's Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply. Mohamed Al Hammadi / UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed and Jordan's King Abdullah II oversee the signing of a UAE-Jordan Cepa in Amman. It was signed by Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Yarub Al QuShow more

Business

Economy

UAE-Jordan Cepa set to boost bilateral trade to $8bn within a decade

Agreement is set to support investment in tourism, real estate and renewable energy

Sarmad Khan
Sarmad Khan

October 07, 2024

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Energy This Week