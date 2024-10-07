UAE-Jordan Cepa set to boost bilateral trade to $8bn within a decade

President Sheikh Mohamed and Jordan's King Abdullah II oversee the signing of a UAE-Jordan Cepa in Amman. It was signed by Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Yarub Al Qudah, Jordan's Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply. Mohamed Al Hammadi / UAE Presidential Court

President Sheikh Mohamed and Jordan's King Abdullah II oversee the signing of a UAE-Jordan Cepa in Amman. It was signed by Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Yarub Al Qu Show more