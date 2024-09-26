UAE and New Zealand conclude Cepa talks to boost economic ties

The UAE and New Zealand have concluded negotiations on a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/09/18/uae-and-japan-to-start-talks-on-trade-deal-to-strengthen-economic-ties/" target="_blank">comprehensive economic partnership agreement,</a> which is expected to boost trade and strengthen economic ties between the two countries. The trade deal, which was finalised a little more than four months after talks began in May, will remove duties on 98.5 per cent of New Zealand’s exports immediately after coming into effect, with that proportion rising to 99 per cent within three years, New Zealand’s Foreign Affairs and Trade Ministry said on Thursday. It is not known when the deal will come into effect. “The UAE’s Cepa programme extends to all corners of the world,” said Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade on X. Non-oil trade between the two countries in the first half of this year reached $460 million, up 11.5 per cent on a yearly basis, he added. “Today, New Zealand’s Minister of Trade … and I signed a joint statement agreeing the terms of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between our nations – and opening a new chapter of opportunity.” New Zealand Trade Minister Todd McClay said: “The UAE is a key export destination and hub in the Gulf region...The UAE is one of our largest markets in the Middle East, and a top 20 export market overall.” The announcement comes as the UAE continues to strengthen its trade ties with countries around the globe to boost non-oil foreign trade. Earlier this month, the UAE concluded talks with Australia, and plans to hold negotiations with Japan to finalise a Cepa. <i>More to follow..</i>.