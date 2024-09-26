New Zealand Trade Minister Todd McClay, second from left, and UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Trade Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi announce the end of Cepa talks. Photo: @ThaniAlZeyoudi / X
UAE and New Zealand conclude Cepa talks to boost economic ties

Deal will remove duties on 98.5% of Wellington's exports immediately upon coming into effect

Fareed Rahman
September 26, 2024

