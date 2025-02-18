Commercial real estate occupancy remains high across the DIFC, with its owned and managed properties operating at 99.8 per cent occupancy. Antonie Robertson / The National
Commercial real estate occupancy remains high across the DIFC, with its owned and managed properties operating at 99.8 per cent occupancy. Antonie Robertson / The National

Business

Economy

Dubai jobs: DIFC workforce swells to 46,000 as centre attracts 1,800 new companies in 2024

Operating profit jumps 55% as Dubai’s economic momentum boosts its operations

Alvin R Cabral
Alvin R Cabral

February 18, 2025