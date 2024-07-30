A total of 4,647 new jobs were created at the DIFC in the year to June, increasing its total workforce by 12 per cent to 43,787. Chris Whiteoak / The National
DIFC adds 820 more companies in first half with assets under management hitting $700bn
The financial centre is on track to add nearly 149,000 square metres of commercial space to cater to growing demand