DIFC attracted record number of companies in 2023

New registrations rose 34 per cent to 1,451

DIFC Gate building. Courtesy Dubai International Financial Centre Authority

There are currently 5,523 active companies operating at DIFC, employing more than 41,500 people. Photo: DIFC Authority

Fareed Rahman author image
Fareed Rahman
Feb 15, 2024
Dubai International Financial Centre attracted a record number of companies in 2023, leading to a 45 per cent annual jump in its net profit for the year.

Total profit for the 12 months to the end of December climbed to $203 million, the financial centre said on Thursday.

Revenue for the period grew 23 per cent year-on-year to $352 million, with the total number of new company registrations surging 34 per cent to reach 1,451.

There are currently 5,523 active companies operating at DIFC, employing more than 41,500 people.

“We aim to achieve the objectives outlined in Dubai's Economic Agenda (D33), positioning Dubai among the top four global financial centres,” Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister for Finance and Economic Affairs, said on social media platform X.

“Our aspirations are just beginning, in the coming years, there will be plans for expansion and development of policies and legislation to align with future economies.”

Updated: February 15, 2024, 9:36 AM
