DIFC attracted record number of companies in 2023

Dubai International Financial Centre attracted a record number of companies in 2023, leading to a 45 per cent annual jump in its net profit for the year.

Total profit for the 12 months to the end of December climbed to $203 million, the financial centre said on Thursday.

Revenue for the period grew 23 per cent year-on-year to $352 million, with the total number of new company registrations surging 34 per cent to reach 1,451.

There are currently 5,523 active companies operating at DIFC, employing more than 41,500 people.

We are celebrating the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Dubai International Financial Center, which currently hosts over 5,500 active companies and solidifies its position as the largest and most diverse talent pool within the financial services sector, employing more… pic.twitter.com/94zVbHXVGs — Maktoum Bin Mohammed (@MaktoumMohammed) February 15, 2024

“We aim to achieve the objectives outlined in Dubai's Economic Agenda (D33), positioning Dubai among the top four global financial centres,” Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister for Finance and Economic Affairs, said on social media platform X.

“Our aspirations are just beginning, in the coming years, there will be plans for expansion and development of policies and legislation to align with future economies.”

More to follow...