Aldar bought the new tower as demand for office remains strong in Dubai. Photo: Aldar
Aldar bought the new tower as demand for office remains strong in Dubai. Photo: Aldar

Business

Property

Aldar buys commercial tower in Dubai's DIFC for $626 million

The 40-storey tower is due for completion in 2028

Fareed Rahman
Fareed Rahman

December 04, 2024

On The Money

Make money work for you with news and expert analysis

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      On The Money