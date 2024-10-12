The Dubai Chambers office. The UAE has taken several steps to attract more digital companies to the country. Victor Besa / The National
Business

Economy

Dubai unveils handbook to support digital economy start-ups

It will focus on sectors like AI, 3D printing, cyber security, digital assets, FinTech, gaming and the metaverse

Deepthi Nair
Deepthi Nair

October 12, 2024

