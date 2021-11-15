Dubai launches new $272m fund to encourage more tech company listings

Dubai rolled out a Dh1 billion ($272.4 million) Future District Fund in a bid to support technology companies and encourage them to list on the emirate's stock market.

The fund will help to establish 1,000 digital companies in the emirate over the next five years in Dubai, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, said in a tweet on Monday.

The fund will support Dubai's digital economy and projects using latest technologies and develop new future economic sectors.

More to follow ...