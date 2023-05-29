How AI can make entrepreneurs more creative and efficient

If you lead a business, then you probably agree that time is your most precious commodity.

I often joke that if I could cut out sleep, I would have achieved my targets faster.

Technology has come a long way since I ventured into entrepreneurship more than a decade ago.

Artificial intelligence is rapidly changing the way we live and lead our businesses.

Today, I use different AI-powered tools to automate tasks, improve my work efficiency and even make better decisions.

What I appreciate the most about AI is how much time it has freed up for me, and how it provides me with the opportunity to test a product multiple times, minus the risk and time involved.

In fact, AI could be utilised to help us become more creative and efficient business leaders.

As a business owner, I know that creativity is essential for developing my business. This is why I ensure I pencil in sufficient time for my mind to relax to enhance my creativity, which, in turn, would help me to come up with new ideas and be innovative.

In today’s competitive business world, creativity is more important than ever.

This is where technology that automates many tasks could help to boost creativity efficiently and effectively.

Let’s start with information. Whether you opt to use ChatGPT or Google’s Bard, both tools could help you save hours of search by providing a summary of what you are looking for within seconds.

If it saves time, business leaders will opt for it. This fast access to information allows us to stay up to date with the latest trends and developments, which will help us to reach a creative decision faster.

Salesforce, for instance, has developed an AI tool called Einstein Analytics. The tool allows businesses to use AI-powered tools to analyse their business data and identify trends.

As a result of this access to information, AI can also help business leaders to identify patterns they might not have the time or ability to spot earlier.

This will help leaders to come up with new and more innovative solutions to problems.

Whenever I planned to start a new venture or launch a product, one of the things I dreaded was experimenting and thinking about the time it would entail and the risks involved.

But, nowadays, I enjoy the process because AI helps me to test new ideas as much as I want before I have to make a decision.

Fotor, for example, helps business owners develop high-resolution mock-ups from text in just a few minutes.

In addition to these benefits, AI-powered tools help business leaders by freeing up time.

My favourite part is how we use AI for research, automation of social media, marketing emails and data analysis.

The research conducted by AI, which has access to a wider range of information, has provided me with more solutions and ideas that I may not have come up with in a limited period of time.

This has allowed my team and me to dedicate more time to the tasks we enjoy doing, such as developing strategies.

AI continues to develop at a rapid pace, with new tools and updates being introduced to the masses, so it’s important to not share confidential information and use the tools responsibly.

However, if utilised properly, AI could help leaders grow their businesses and come up with innovative solutions in ways that were not possible before.

Manar Al Hinai is an award-winning Emirati writer and communications adviser based in Abu Dhabi