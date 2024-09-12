Belt and Road Initiative commissioner Nicholas Ho is leading Hong Kong's push to boost trade and investment flows
Hong Kong in talks with UAE and Saudi sovereign wealth funds for Asia investments

Strong deal pipeline already in place in Asia, GCC and Middle East, Belt and Road Initiative commissioner says

Sarmad Khan
September 12, 2024

