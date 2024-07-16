Beijing's central business district. The IMF says China and India have accounted for half of the global growth this year. Getty Images
Beijing's central business district. The IMF says China and India have accounted for half of the global growth this year. Getty Images

Business

Economy

IMF cuts growth forecast for Middle East economies on oil caps and conflict

States face significant uncertainty as Gaza conflict threatens to spill into broader region

author image
Sarmad Khan
Abu Dhabi

16 July, 2024

Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

IMF cuts growth forecast for Middle East economies

Will EU tariffs on China EVs backfire on Europeans?

Fed chairman lays groundwork for cutting US interest rates

Donald Trump assassination attempt sees short-term market shifts

A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza

Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?

Business ExtraFront Office Sports founder on the business of sport

Business Extra podcast: Lyvely’s mission to empower its users

Omani police raid a house in Wadi Kabir, on the outskirts of Muscat on Tuesday, after four people were killed in a shooting at a nearby mosque

Four dead and more than 50 injured in Oman mosque shooting

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds up a fist after he was shot in the ear during a rally. AP

Trump assassination attempt: What we know

Doctors and patients from Gaza on the UAE floating field hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Chris Whiteoak / The National

VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss

Rihea Sadarangani pays Dh65,000 a year for a two-bedroom apartment at the Nasser Al Razouqi Residency 2 building in Al Qusais 1 in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

My Dubai Rent: Indian woman on living in 'area that never sleeps'

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Energy This Week