John Lee, Hong Kong's chief executive, addresses the Belt and Road Summit in Hong Kong. Bloomberg
John Lee, Hong Kong's chief executive, addresses the Belt and Road Summit in Hong Kong. Bloomberg

Business

Economy

Hong Kong explores free trade agreements with UAE and Gulf

Investment protection, economic co-operation and double tax avoidance among deals being considered

Sarmad Khan
Sarmad Khan
Hong Kong

September 11, 2024

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Energy This Week