Heathrow lifts 100ml liquid limit and lets passengers keep laptops in bags

Passengers can now keep liquids and large electronic devices in their hand luggage when going through security at Heathrow Airport after it completed the £1 billion launch of new scanners.

Travellers may now carry liquids, gels, and pastes in containers up to two litres in their hand luggage.

The changes have been introduced because modern CT security scanners produce more detailed images of what is inside luggage. Specialised scanners can also detect traces of banned chemicals.

Heathrow said it is the largest airport in the world to use the technology for all passengers.

Among other UK airports that have introduced the new scanners are Birmingham, Bristol, Gatwick and Edinburgh. Some Spanish, Italian and Polish airports have also revised baggage rules.

Airports such as London City, Luton and Teesside have the new scanners, allowing passengers to keep liquids in bags but only in containers holding up to 100ml pending regulatory approval of the systems they are using.

Airport security rules for carrying liquids were introduced in 2006 following a foiled terrorist plot to blow up planes flying from London to the US with home-made liquid bombs.

The rules involved liquids being limited to up to 100ml and put in clear plastic bags.

Passengers have also been required to remove large electrical devices such as tablets and laptops.

The issue of travellers failing to adhere to the rules was one of the biggest causes of delays at airport security.

Heathrow estimated its new scanners will save almost 16 million plastic bags per year.

“Every Heathrow passenger can now leave their liquids and laptops in their bags at security as we become the largest airport in the world to roll out the latest security scanning technology,” chief executive Thomas Woldbye said.

“That means less time preparing for security and more time enjoying their journey – and millions fewer single-use plastic bags.

“This billion-pound investment means our customers can be confident they will continue to have a great experience at Heathrow.”

A deadline of December 2022 for most major UK airports to install new scanners was initially set in August 2019 by Boris Johnson, prime minister at the time.

After the aviation industry suffered large-scale disruption because of coronavirus pandemic travel restrictions, then-transport secretary Mark Harper, in December 2022, set a new date of June 2024.

Several airports struggling to meet the deadline largely because of supply chain delays were granted extensions.