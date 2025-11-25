Heathrow Airport to move motorway for third runway build

Britain's government said it was acting 'swiftly and decisively' to approve a third runway at Heathrow's hub airport.

The Tuesday announcement means that the transport secretary is picking the incumbent despite warnings of disruption from its scheme to move the M25 runway to make way for the extra-length landing strip.

"As the UK’s only hub airport supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs across the country, expanding Heathrow will attract international investment, boost Britain’s connectivity, and support economic growth to deliver the Plan for Change," a statement said.

"After requesting further information last month from the remaining two promoters, the Government has assessed that HAL’s (Heathrow Airport Limited) proposal offers the most deliverable option and provides the greatest likelihood of meeting the Government’s ambition."

Transport secretary Heidi Alexander stated that the government had acted fast to reap the economic benefits.

“We’re acting swiftly and decisively to get this project off the ground so we can realise its transformational potential for passengers, businesses, and our economy sooner,” she said.