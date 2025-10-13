Heathrow records bumper September despite third runway row

Heathrow airport reported its busiest September on record, despite the effects of a cyber attack that hit electronic check-in and boarding systems, with passenger numbers reaching 7.3 million for the month amid 0.3 per cent in growth so far this year.

Figures from the UK’s busiest airport show 63.3 million passengers travelled through its four terminals between January and September. There were 200,000 more passengers in September than during the same month last year, with its two runways being used at almost full capacity.

There was larger growth for passengers travelling to the Middle East, up by 1.4 per cent so far this year, the second largest leap in percentage terms behind the Asia-Pacific region at 2.3 per cent. Europe and North America remain the most popular destinations.

Between 2023 and 2024, Heathrow’s passenger numbers increased by 4.7 million, beating its pre-Covid record.

In September, Heathrow and other major European airports suffered disruption due to a cyber attack. Collins Aerospace, a provider of check-in and boarding systems for several airlines, said “cyber-related disruption” to its multi-user system environment software caused delays at some airports.

Heathrow has also been hampered by capacity constraints and intends building a full-length third runway that would enable an additional 276,000 flights to operate every year, increasing from 480,000 today to 756,000.

There is also a competing bid to build a shorter third runway by Indian tycoon Surinder Arora.

Surinder Arora's Heathrow expansion proposal. Photo: Heathrow West by the Arora Group

Heathrow believes it is possible to meet the UK government’s ambition of securing planning consent by 2029 and bringing the new runway into operation within a decade.

It proposed that the expansion would be privately financed at a cost of £21 billion ($28 billion), but there are concerns over the impact on passenger charges.

“This summer at Heathrow was one to be celebrated," said Heathrow chief executive Thomas Woldbye. “Operating Europe’s largest airport doesn’t come without its challenges, but I’m proud that our team delivered under pressure – welcoming nearly 7.4 million passengers in September alone while maintaining strong performance in punctuality and security.

“We continued to lead the pack in global connectivity, all while keeping the passenger experience smooth for millions. It’s a clear sign that Heathrow is vital to the UK’s economic growth and why we will continue to invest in our airport – opening up even more opportunities for passengers, airlines and the country.”

