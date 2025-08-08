UAE and Russia strengthen strategic partnership during President Sheikh Mohamed's visit

President Sheikh Mohamed's official visit to Moscow marked significant progress in strengthening the strategic partnership between the UAE and Russia.

During his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin, the two leaders discussed expanding co-operation across key areas, including the economy, trade, investment, space and energy.

The leaders reviewed progress in UAE-Russia relations, which have been built on over five decades of mutual trust and respect.

President Sheikh Mohamed bids farewell to Russian President Vladimir Putin, after an official reception at the Kremlin. All Photos: UAE Presidential Court Mr Putin after an official reception at the Kremlin. Sheikh Mohamed departs from Vnukovo International Airport, near Moscow, concluding an official visit to Russia. Sheikh Mohamed meets Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin, during an official visit to Moscow. Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with Mr Putin at the Kremlin. Also present are Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary General of Supreme Council for National Security Sheikh Mohamed greets a member of the Russian delegation Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Putin stand for the national anthems of both countries during the official visit Sheikh Mohamed is received by Sergei Udovenko, Commandant of the Moscow Kremlin Suhail Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Andrey Nikitin, Minister of Transport of Russia, exchange a land transport deal at the Kremlin Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister for Foreign Trade, and Maxim Reshetnikov, Russia's Minister of Economic Development, after signing an agreement on trade in services and investment Mr Putin greets Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the UAE Supreme Council for National Security. The UAE delegation included Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the UAE Supreme Council for National Security, Ahmed Al Sayegh, UAE Minister of State, Mohamed Al Suwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment, Suhail Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Dr Ahmed Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, Faisal Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs, Dr Mohamed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Russia, and Staff Maj Gen Musallam Al Rashidi, Director of the Office of the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, attend a reception at the Kremlin A billboard welcoming Sheikh Mohamed A motorcade carrying Sheikh Mohamed, travelling to the Kremlin Russian honour guards at the Kremlin The Kremlin Sheikh Mohamed greets a member of the Russian delegation, upon arrival at Vnukovo International Airport, near Moscow, for an official visit Members of the guard of honour stand to attention, as Sheikh Mohamed's aircraft arrives in Moscow Sheikh Mohamed and Denis Manturov, First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, at Vnukovo International Airport. Also present is Staff Maj Gen Humaid Al Rumaithi, Commander of the UAE Naval Forces Sheikh Mohamed with Mr Manturov on his arrival in Moscow Sheikh Mohamed stands as the national anthems are played at the airport The guard of honour for Sheikh Mohamed's arrival Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Manturov pass along the guard of honour Sheikh Mohamed is served with a traditional Russian pastry, as Mr Manturov looks on Traditional singers and musicians perform for Sheikh Mohamed at Vnukovo International Airport, on his arrival for an official visit to Russia

The outcome of the visit, which began on Thursday and concluded by Friday, was the signing of the Trade in Services and Investment Agreement (TISIA), aimed at further enhancing the economic ties between the two countries, according to the state news agency Wam.

The agreement involves several key sectors, including financial technology, healthcare, transportation, logistics, and professional services.

The TISIA builds on the UAE's existing economic partnership with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), which comprises Russia and other member states, including Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

The agreement establishes a specialised framework for bilateral co-operation, which is expected to bring substantial benefits to both countries in the years to come.

In addition to the TISIA, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on land transport co-operation was signed by the UAE's Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, and Russia's Minister of Transport, Andrey Nikitin.

This partnership aims to enhance transport links between the two nations, facilitating smoother trade and logistical exchanges.

The humanitarian aspect of the visit was also pivotal. Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to facilitating the exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine.

Sheikh Mohamed also emphasised the UAE's readiness to continue supporting this effort, building on the success of previous mediations that resulted in the release of over 4,000 prisoners.

Regarding regional issues, the two leaders discussed the continuing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. They agreed on the need for intensified diplomatic efforts to achieve a just, comprehensive and lasting peace, with the two-state solution as the cornerstone for ensuring stability and security in the region.

The discussions also touched on the upcoming Russia-Arab summit, scheduled for October 2025. Both leaders recognised the summit's potential to strengthen Russia's relations with the Arab world, highlighting its importance in advancing diplomatic, economic, and political engagement between Russia and Arab nations.

