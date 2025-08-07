President Sheikh Mohamed begins official visit to Russia

President Sheikh Mohamed arrived in Moscow on Thursday for an official visit that will include a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

An official reception ceremony was held for Sheikh Mohamed at Vnukovo airport, during which the UAE and Russian national anthems were played and a guard of honour was formed.

Sheikh Mohamed's visit to Russia comes after a phone call between the UAE leader and Mr Putin in June, during which they explored ways to end the escalation of war in the Middle East.

The UAE has this year mediated the exchange of hundreds of prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine. Mr Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have praised the UAE for its efforts in enabling the exchange.

Later that month, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, met Mr Putin in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, on behalf of President Sheikh Mohamed, where he attended the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting.

Sheikh Mohamed's delegation in Russia includes Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser to the President; Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Mohamed Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Faisal Al Bannai, Adviser to the President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Dr Ahmed Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; and Dr Mohammed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Russia, along with a number of senior officials.

