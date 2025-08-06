President Sheikh Mohamed to meet Russia's Vladimir Putin on official visit

President Sheikh Mohamed is to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin during an official visit to Russia, which is expected to begin on Thursday.
The UAE President is expected to discuss a host of topics with Mr Putin including ways to boost co-operation, especially in the economic, trade, investment and energy sectors.
They will also explore other areas that serve the joint development of the two nations in addition to regional and international issues of common interest, state news agency Wam reported.
Thursday's trip follows on from a phone call between the two leaders in June, during which they explored ways to end the escalation of war in the Middle East.
Later that month, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, met Mr Putin in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, on behalf of President Sheikh Mohamed, where he attended the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting.
In October last year, Sheikh Mohamed paid an official visit to Russia where he met Mr Putin. Sheikh Mohamed also attended the Brics summit in the Russian city of Kazan as part of that visit.
