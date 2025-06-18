President Sheikh Mohamed and Vladimir Putin discuss ways to contain conflict in region

President Sheikh Mohamed held a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin in which ways to end the escalation of war in the region were discussed.

The two leaders spoke of the grave implications for regional and global security, against the backdrop of the rising conflict between Israel and Iran, state news agency Wam reported on Wednesday.

They discussed attempts being made to contain the situation and bring about de-escalation, stressing the importance of exercising restraint and pursuing dialogue to avoid further threats to security and stability, Wam said. Both Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Putin spoke of their support for all moves aimed at achieving a solution through diplomatic means.

On Tuesday, Sheikh Mohamed held a phone call with Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, during which he expressed the UAE’s solidarity with Tehran.

Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE was engaging in intensive consultations to help de-escalate hostilities and restore stability in the region.