Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia extend flight suspensions as Israel-Iran conflict escalates

Airlines in the UAE have extended the temporary suspension of flights to some destinations as tensions escalate between Israel and Iran with renewed air strikes.

Emirates said all its flights to Tehran in Iran, and Baghdad and Basra in Iraq have been suspended until June 30.

The airline's flights to Amman in Jordan and Beirut in Lebanon have also been suspended until June 22.

Customers connecting through Dubai with final destinations in Iraq, Iran, Jordan, Lebanon; and customers with onward flydubai connections will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice.

The airline also urged customers departing from or arriving at Dubai International Airport to check their flight status on emirates.com for the latest information.

In a statement issued to The National on Sunday, Emirates said it was “monitoring the situation and making all efforts to ensure minimal disruption”.

The departures terminal at Ben Gurion airport after flights were cancelled from and to Israel. Getty Images

Etihad Airways, the UAE's national carrier, cancelled its services to and from Tel Aviv until June 22.

The airline also said it was rerouting several flights in response to restricted airspace in parts of the Middle East, adding this may lead to disruption and delays in the coming days.

Guests transiting through Abu Dhabi to connect to cancelled flights will not be accepted for travel from their point of origin, Etihad added, urging travellers to check their flight status at etihad.com.

Flydubai, too, has temporarily suspended flights to and from Jordan, Lebanon and Syria until June 16. Flights to Minsk and St Petersburg in Russia are suspended until June 17; and flights to Iran, Iraq and Israel have been suspended until June 20.

Sharjah's Air Arabia, which operates flights out of Sharjah as well as Abu Dhabi, said all its flights to Lebanon, Jordan and Russia have been temporarily suspended until June 16.

Meanwhile, Air Arabia flights to Iran and Iraq are suspended until June 30.

Passengers connecting through Sharjah or Abu Dhabi with final destinations in any of the above will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further update, the airline said.

The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday issued a travel advisory, calling on all UAE citizens, residents and visitors to contact airlines directly for the latest updates on flight schedules.

Emiratis in Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Iran and Israel have been urged to register with Twajudi, a government service to support nationals abroad and to help co-ordinate repatriation during an emergency or a crisis.

