Travel alert issued for Emiratis and UAE residents

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Iran conflict
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a travel advisory for all citizens of the UAE, due to the latest developments in the wider Middle East.
In a post on social media, the ministry called on Emiratis, residents and visitors to contact airlines directly for the latest updates on flight schedules.
Emiratis in Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Iran and Israel have been urged to register with the Twajudi, a government service to support nationals abroad and to help co-ordinate repatriation in an emergency or crisis.
Flight cancellations
Tension across the Middle East escalated sharply on Friday after Israel launched a wave of strikes on Iran, killing senior military officials and attacking nuclear facilities.
Iran responded with retaliatory missile attacks on Israel into Saturday morning.
As the situation deteriorated, Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport was closed, with the UAE’s Etihad Airways announcing the cancellation of services to and from Tel Aviv.
“Etihad Airways is experiencing disruption to several services across the region due to airspace closures and the continuing regional situation,” Etihad's duty media officer told The National in a statement on Saturday.
Travellers transiting through Abu Dhabi to connect to cancelled flights will also not be accepted for travel from their point of origin.
“This remains a developing situation which is likely to cause some disruption and delays over the coming days. Etihad is continuously monitoring airspace and security updates in close co-ordination with the relevant authorities,” the Abu Dhabi based airline said.
Dubai-based Emirates also cancelled flights to and from Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Iran.
Other major airlines, including Lufthansa and Air India, were forced to divert aircraft mid-flight on Friday.
