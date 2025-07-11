Once Upon a Dua: UK couple launch Islam-inspired lifestyle brand for children in UAE

Baby dinner sets adorned with Arabic alphabets, keepsake dolls wearing kufis and hijabs, personalised toys and Islam-inspired decor – these are some of the products offered by UK-based start-up Once Upon a Dua.
The Islamic lifestyle brand targets a specific niche of customers and founders Jayda and Ash Zaman are now bringing it to UAE consumers. The concept, which combines Scandinavian-influenced design with elements inspired by faith and culture, was founded in 2022 after the Zamans realised there was a gap in the market for toys that were faith-forward.
“As parents, we were always searching for toys, gifts and keepsakes that reflected our faith, in a meaningful, beautiful, and safe way … But the Muslim lifestyle sector, especially for children, felt either outdated or disconnected from the quality and aesthetics we were drawn to,” says Jayda Zaman, chief executive of the company.
Currently based in London, the family is looking at the possibility of moving their business operations to Dubai. The UAE and Gulf value faith, heritage, beautiful aesthetics, and high-end quality – all of which aligns with the brand, says the founder.
Plus, the growing support for homegrown, Muslim-owned and ethical businesses makes it a perfect fit, Ms Zaman explains. The company's products are already available in UAE stores, including MomStore, Mumzworld, FirstCry and Babyshop.
“We have received multiple offers of financial investments from angel investors in return for company share or equity, but we turned those down as we felt it was far too early in our growth plan. We know who we are and what we stand for, and that clarity is sometimes harder to hold on to when outside capital gets involved,” Ms Zaman says.
The need to build a legacy came following a tragedy. Ms Zaman lost her third child in utero and the unexpected loss was crippling for the family. Several months later, a Hajj pilgrimage and another to Al Aqsa in Palestine changed the trajectory of the couple's life together.
“While sitting within the Al Aqsa compound, I remember looking around and saying to my husband, 'wouldn't it be amazing if we could do something that helps to be the means of being the answer to their prayers, the prayers of the less fortunate, the prayers of the widowed or single mother. To be the answer to their duas,” Ms Zaman recalls.
The company's name, Once Upon a Dua, aligned with their goal of building a legacy that could do good for the people and the planet. The business idea was simple – make it easy and stylish to incorporate Islam into children’s toys and essentials.
Celebrating cultural identity in toys
Ms Zaman's first creation was a keepsake doll in a hijab that she made for her daughter who wanted a doll that looked like her mother. The dolls went viral and sold out immediately, Ms Zaman says.
The company catalogue now includes baby essentials such as changing mats, dining items, including bibs, bowls and dinnerware, ride-on cars and bikes, as well as personalised toys and mats.
“Our heirloom hijabi keepsake dolls set the tone for the kind of brand we wanted to be. Our silicone-weaning sets, mountain-themed dinnerware and bamboo bowls are also popular because they blend education with spirituality in a way that’s playful and meaningful,” Ms Zaman says.
Faith-inspired designs
Once Upon a Dua's products match the increasing demand for culture and faith-forward children's products, particularly in the UAE and the wider Gulf region.
“We’re noticing that parents appreciate designs that are respectful yet contemporary, with subtle elements like modest silhouettes, Islamic art-inspired patterns or elegant embroidery,” Ruban Shanmugarajah, chief executive of Babyshop (part of the Landmark Group) tells The National. “What began as festive wear is now evolving into everyday pieces that carry cultural significance with style.”
The global Islamic clothing market is projected to reach $130.58 billion by 2033, from $81.19 billion in 2024, growing at a compound annual rate of 5.42 per cent during the forecast period, according to Business Research Insights.
The market for Islam-inspired design also extends to educational toys, books and other categories. Dubai's Maison Tini – a curated retail showroom featuring small and local businesses – sells building blocks, playhouses, dolls and figurines with Islamic themes.
Lala+Mo is another example. The American brand combines early education and Montessori-style learning elements with Muslim representation in their products. Several online retailers in the UAE also carry products by Mommy Yasmin – a brand that sells interactive and educational toys for Muslim children.
Annelouise Speakman, co-founder of the Dubai children’s fashion distributor Junior Couture, says that while they haven’t had a sharp rise in demand for explicitly faith-inspired designs, parents are becoming more intentional about dressing their children in ways that reflect their cultural heritage and values.
“There's a growing appreciation for fashion that subtly blends these elements with contemporary design – allowing children to express identity in a way that feels both modern and meaningful,” she says.
Inclusive and diverse toys
In the past decade, toy makers across the world have started incorporating inclusive and diverse product lines to better represent modern society. Examples include global brands such as Lego, with their reimagined Lego Friends launched in 2022, and Mattel, with their ever-evolving Barbie and Ken dolls.
A 2022 study conducted in Turkey showed that attitudes towards diverse groups – particularly people from a different culture or race and people with special needs – form well before children join preschool. For young children who engage in role play and learning with toys, the study concluded that it was important to introduce diverse toys so they could grow to appreciate diversity. Such toys can also help children start conversations around topics related to culture and faith.
“Our daughter still has the first hijabi doll we made; she named her Noor (meaning light). When she turned 10, she advocated for hijab at her school and became the reason the school changed their uniform policy to include the hijab as an option – something they never had in place in the 300 years the school had been standing,” Ms Zaman said.
The minimalism trend
Scandinavian-inspired design and minimalism has become a rising trend across fashion, interior design and furnishings – and now baby essentials and toys.
“The beauty of Scandinavian-inspired design is that it often creates a blank canvas for parents-to-be to accessorise and style to suit their taste,” Rosie Pritchard, sales director of UK-based brand Snuz, said. The company sells sleeping bags, cribs and bedding for children.
And it is not just the boutique brands focusing on “less is more”. Babyshop launched their in-house brand, Giggles, with a focus on clean designs and soft colour palettes.
“Parents are moving away from over-the-top styles and leaning into pieces that feel easy and timeless,” Babyshop's Mr Shanmugarajah says. “Whether it’s a newborn bodysuit or outerwear for older kids, they want clothing that fits seamlessly into a child’s life without compromising on comfort or aesthetic.”
Investment strategy
As full-time employees and parents to three children, bootstrapping the business was far from easy for the Zamans. When Ms Zaman, a mathematics teacher, went on maternity leave, her husband quit his job as IT manager and the duo bunkered down to work on the brand.
“We pulled in all our savings – including the pot we’d saved to buy our home – from day one, and with three young children and no external investment – except from friends and family – every decision felt like a gamble,” Ms Zaman says. “The expenses for any start-up, especially in the UK, were and still are a huge challenge.”
The couple invested about £80,000 (Dh400,000) to get the venture off the ground. The bulk of their capital went into product research and testing, with a focus on safety standards and regulatory compliance. They chose not to take salaries from the business and focused on reinvestment.
“We’ve lived lean, made sacrifices, and relied on our belief that the long-term impact was worth it. We’ve been able to reinvest every penny back into growth, and we’re now in a place where we can start thinking about sustainability not just for the brand, but for our family, too,” Ms Zaman says. The couple have gone back to full-time jobs, choosing to keep the family business self-funded as it grows.