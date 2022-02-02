You can now make your own Lego mini-me at The Dubai Mall

The Lego Group has launched the first Minifigure Factory in the region, allowing customers to personalise characters based on themselves or their loved ones

Janice Rodrigues
Feb 2, 2022

Calling all fans of the brightly colourful blocks. Lego has opened a “retailtainment concept” on the ground floor of The Dubai Mall with some pretty cool new features, including the option to create personalised brick products.

Customers will be able to take advantage of the first Lego Minfigure Factory in the region, which allows them to design and create a Lego Minifigure – a great gift or souvenir option for Lego fans.

The custom-made Minifigures are priced at Dh69 each, and can be purchased at the checkout counter before creating the design on touchscreen computers in the middle of the store. Customers can choose from their favourite accessories including smiling faces, hairstyles, legs in various colours, musical instruments to hold, wizarding hats, art palettes and even four-legged friends. The Minifigure is then printed and ready within minutes.

Lego figurines at the new Lego store in The Dubai Mall can be personalised with fonts, pets and more. Photo: Pawan Singh / The National

Lego figurines at the new Lego store in The Dubai Mall can be personalised with fonts, pets and more. Photo: Pawan Singh / The National

Customers can even have fun with the digital versions of their Lego Minifigures on the big screens by making them mimic their facial expressions.

“This new Lego Certified Store in The Dubai Mall offers a glimpse into the future of experiential retail,” said Fahed Ghanim, chief executive at Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle. “Our focus is on innovation, digital transformation and personalisation as we collaborate with the Lego Group to launch world-class brand encounters.”

READ MORE
Dubai in 740 pieces: How Lego recreated Burj Khalifa and Dubai Frame for kit of the city's skyline

But that’s not the only cool feature the new store has to offer. Visitors will also get a chance to take pictures against a Lego brick replica of Burj Khalifa, complete with LED lighting, while magnifying glasses will allow them to view the different models more closely. “Brick Specialists” in the store will also help customers find what they’re looking for.

Jeroen Beijer, general manager of Lego, Middle East and Africa, says this “retail format” was two years in the making. “We cannot wait to expand further and to bring more smiles to even more faces across the region,” he said.

Updated: February 2nd 2022, 9:49 AM
Things to doFamilyChildrenRetail
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Make your own Lego mini-me in this new store in The Dubai MallStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Build your own Lego Minifigure in The Dubai Mall – in picturesStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article When is Lunar New Year 2022 and which countries celebrate it?Story gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Chinese New Year 2022: what do the zodiac animals mean?