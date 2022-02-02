You can now make your own Lego mini-me at The Dubai Mall

Calling all fans of the brightly colourful blocks. Lego has opened a “retailtainment concept” on the ground floor of The Dubai Mall with some pretty cool new features, including the option to create personalised brick products.

Customers will be able to take advantage of the first Lego Minfigure Factory in the region, which allows them to design and create a Lego Minifigure – a great gift or souvenir option for Lego fans.

The custom-made Minifigures are priced at Dh69 each, and can be purchased at the checkout counter before creating the design on touchscreen computers in the middle of the store. Customers can choose from their favourite accessories including smiling faces, hairstyles, legs in various colours, musical instruments to hold, wizarding hats, art palettes and even four-legged friends. The Minifigure is then printed and ready within minutes.

Lego figurines at the new Lego store in The Dubai Mall can be personalised with fonts, pets and more. Photo: Pawan Singh / The National

Customers can even have fun with the digital versions of their Lego Minifigures on the big screens by making them mimic their facial expressions.

“This new Lego Certified Store in The Dubai Mall offers a glimpse into the future of experiential retail,” said Fahed Ghanim, chief executive at Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle. “Our focus is on innovation, digital transformation and personalisation as we collaborate with the Lego Group to launch world-class brand encounters.”

But that’s not the only cool feature the new store has to offer. Visitors will also get a chance to take pictures against a Lego brick replica of Burj Khalifa, complete with LED lighting, while magnifying glasses will allow them to view the different models more closely. “Brick Specialists” in the store will also help customers find what they’re looking for.

Jeroen Beijer, general manager of Lego, Middle East and Africa, says this “retail format” was two years in the making. “We cannot wait to expand further and to bring more smiles to even more faces across the region,” he said.