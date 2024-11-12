The Landmark Group offices in Dubai Marina. Photo: Landmark Group
The Landmark Group offices in Dubai Marina. Photo: Landmark Group

Business

Economy

UAE's Landmark Group to invest $1bn to open 400 shops as it bets on retail growth

Three-year investment plan will result in retail footprint growth of 20 per cent by 2028

Deena Kamel
Deena Kamel

November 12, 2024

On The Money

Make money work for you with news and expert analysis

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      On The Money